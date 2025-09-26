High School

Maryland High School Flag Football Scores - Sept. 22-25, 2025

Week 4 of the Maryland high school flag football season took place

Harry Lichtman

Clarksburg flag football players celebrate their victory over Boonsboro after the finals of Maryland's first girls flag football state championship, hosted by the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Clarksburg flag football players celebrate their victory over Boonsboro after the finals of Maryland's first girls flag football state championship, hosted by the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. / Derek Toney

Week 4 of the Maryland high school flag football season took place, as many games were played from Monday, Sept. 22 to Thursday, Sept. 25. High School on SI has you covered with this week's Maryland flag football scores.

Maryland High School Flag Football Final Scores - Sept. 22-25, 2025

Monday, Sept. 22

Bethesda-Chevy Chase 6, Quince Orchard 0

Boonsboro 18, Clear Spring 0

Carver Vo-Tech 13, Poly 6

Damascus 12, Watkins Mill 0

Dunbar 7, Digital Harbor 6

Edmonston-Westside 12, Green Street Academy 6

Einstein 18, Blair 0

Forest Park 20, Western 6

Mervo 24, ACCE 0

National Academy Foundation 27, Reginald F. Lewis 0

Paint Branch 38, Blake 6

Patterson 32, Douglass-BC 0

Rockville 18, Blair 0

Springbrook 18, Northwood 0

Walter Johnson 18, Wootton 0

Winston Churchill 6, Whitman 0

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Bowie 14, Flowers 6

Clarksburg 30, Northwest 14

CMIT South 12, Gwynn Park 0

Douglass-PG 14, International Largo 6

Fairmont Heights 6, Largo 0

Frederick 25, Middletown 6

Friendly 2, International Langley Park 0

Lackey 18, Huntingtown 0

Northwestern 18, Suitland 13

Oxon Hill 8, High Point 0

Poolesville 21, Seneca Valley 0

Potomac 20, Crossland 12

Richard Montgomery 21, Einstein 6

Springbrook 12, Wootton 0

St. Charles 13, Northern 0

Thomas Johnson 46, South Hagerstown 0

Tuscarora 6, Catoctin 0

Urbana 26, Linganore 6

Westlake 7, North Point 0

Wise 26, Laurel 0

Thursday, Sept. 25

Sherwood 14, Magruder 7

Whitman 27, Walter Johnson 0

Published
Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

Home/Maryland