Maryland High School Flag Football Scores - Sept. 22-25, 2025
Week 4 of the Maryland high school flag football season took place, as many games were played from Monday, Sept. 22 to Thursday, Sept. 25. High School on SI has you covered with this week's Maryland flag football scores.
Monday, Sept. 22
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 6, Quince Orchard 0
Boonsboro 18, Clear Spring 0
Carver Vo-Tech 13, Poly 6
Damascus 12, Watkins Mill 0
Dunbar 7, Digital Harbor 6
Edmonston-Westside 12, Green Street Academy 6
Einstein 18, Blair 0
Forest Park 20, Western 6
Mervo 24, ACCE 0
National Academy Foundation 27, Reginald F. Lewis 0
Paint Branch 38, Blake 6
Patterson 32, Douglass-BC 0
Rockville 18, Blair 0
Springbrook 18, Northwood 0
Walter Johnson 18, Wootton 0
Winston Churchill 6, Whitman 0
Wednesday, Sept. 24
Bowie 14, Flowers 6
Clarksburg 30, Northwest 14
CMIT South 12, Gwynn Park 0
Douglass-PG 14, International Largo 6
Fairmont Heights 6, Largo 0
Frederick 25, Middletown 6
Friendly 2, International Langley Park 0
Lackey 18, Huntingtown 0
Northwestern 18, Suitland 13
Oxon Hill 8, High Point 0
Poolesville 21, Seneca Valley 0
Potomac 20, Crossland 12
Richard Montgomery 21, Einstein 6
Springbrook 12, Wootton 0
St. Charles 13, Northern 0
Thomas Johnson 46, South Hagerstown 0
Tuscarora 6, Catoctin 0
Urbana 26, Linganore 6
Westlake 7, North Point 0
Wise 26, Laurel 0
Thursday, Sept. 25
Sherwood 14, Magruder 7
Whitman 27, Walter Johnson 0