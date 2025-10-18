High School

Maryland high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

/ Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Annapolis 57, North County 14

Archbishop Curley 20, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 13

Bel Air 34, Patterson Mill 27

Bethesda-Chevy Chase 28, Blake 13

Blair 42, Springbrook 20

Boys' Latin 35, John Carroll 14

Broadneck 16, Old Mill 10

Bullis 27, Episcopal 26

Calvert 34, Chopticon 6

Calvert Hall 13, St. Mary's 14

Central Maryland Christian Crusaders 27, Maryland School for the Deaf 6

Century 28, Francis Scott Key 13

Chesapeake 13, Northeast 6

Churchill 35, Seneca Valley 0

Colonel Richardson 50, Nandua 6

Crofton 42, Severn Run 12

Damascus 72, Einstein 6

Decatur 28, Easton 25

Douglass 62, Friendly 0

Fallston 35, Joppatowne 22

Flowers 35, Oxon Hill 0

Fort Hill 48, North Hagerstown 6

Gilman 14, Concordia Prep 10

Glen Burnie 21, Meade 20

Governor Thomas Johnson 44, Tuscarora 26

Great Mills 42, Leonardtown 14

Hereford 32, Dulaney 20

Huntingtown 21, Patuxent 12

Lackey 7, McDonough 3

Largo 62, Central 28

Liberty 15, Winters Mill 14

Linganore 56, Middletown 42

Magruder 15, Kennedy 12

Mount St. Joseph 35, Loyola Blakefield 28

Mountain Ridge 17, Northern 14

North Point 56, La Plata 6

Northern 63, Stone 0

Oakdale 46, Walkersville 13

Overlea 14, Parkville 6

Paint Branch 61, Whitman 0

Parkdale 18, Northwestern 6

Parkside 29, North Caroline 20

Richard Montgomery 52, Gaithersburg 14

Severna Park 22, Arundel 14

Smithsburg 14, Catoctin 6

South Carroll 29, Brunswick 10

South River 49, Southern 6

Southern 20, Tucker County 14

St. Frances 29, Hun 7

St. John's Catholic Prep 67, St. Vincent Pallotti 41

St. Mary's 14, Calvert Hall 13

Suitland 47, DuVal 0

Urbana 44, Frederick 33

Westminster 49, Manchester Valley 6

Williamsport 21, South Hagerstown 12

Wise 35, Potomac 0

