Maryland high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Annapolis 57, North County 14
Archbishop Curley 20, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 13
Bel Air 34, Patterson Mill 27
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 28, Blake 13
Blair 42, Springbrook 20
Boys' Latin 35, John Carroll 14
Broadneck 16, Old Mill 10
Bullis 27, Episcopal 26
Calvert 34, Chopticon 6
Calvert Hall 13, St. Mary's 14
Central Maryland Christian Crusaders 27, Maryland School for the Deaf 6
Century 28, Francis Scott Key 13
Chesapeake 13, Northeast 6
Churchill 35, Seneca Valley 0
Colonel Richardson 50, Nandua 6
Crofton 42, Severn Run 12
Damascus 72, Einstein 6
Decatur 28, Easton 25
Douglass 62, Friendly 0
Fallston 35, Joppatowne 22
Flowers 35, Oxon Hill 0
Fort Hill 48, North Hagerstown 6
Gilman 14, Concordia Prep 10
Glen Burnie 21, Meade 20
Governor Thomas Johnson 44, Tuscarora 26
Great Mills 42, Leonardtown 14
Hereford 32, Dulaney 20
Huntingtown 21, Patuxent 12
Lackey 7, McDonough 3
Largo 62, Central 28
Liberty 15, Winters Mill 14
Linganore 56, Middletown 42
Magruder 15, Kennedy 12
Mount St. Joseph 35, Loyola Blakefield 28
Mountain Ridge 17, Northern 14
North Point 56, La Plata 6
Northern 63, Stone 0
Oakdale 46, Walkersville 13
Overlea 14, Parkville 6
Paint Branch 61, Whitman 0
Parkdale 18, Northwestern 6
Parkside 29, North Caroline 20
Richard Montgomery 52, Gaithersburg 14
Severna Park 22, Arundel 14
Smithsburg 14, Catoctin 6
South Carroll 29, Brunswick 10
South River 49, Southern 6
Southern 20, Tucker County 14
St. Frances 29, Hun 7
St. John's Catholic Prep 67, St. Vincent Pallotti 41
St. Mary's 14, Calvert Hall 13
Suitland 47, DuVal 0
Urbana 44, Frederick 33
Westminster 49, Manchester Valley 6
Williamsport 21, South Hagerstown 12
Wise 35, Potomac 0
