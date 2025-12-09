Final Massachusetts High School Football State Rankings (Dec. 9, 2025)
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season has come to an end.
High School on SI’s final 2025 rankings out of the Bay State are here:
1. King Philip Regional (13-0)
The Warriors beat North Attleborough, 21-10, in the MIAA Division III title game.
Previous rank: 1
2. Xaverian Brothers (11-2)
The Hawks squeezed out a 41-35 win over St. John’s Prep in the MIAA Division I final.
Previous rank: 2
3. Catholic Memorial (10-2)
The Knights came away with a 41-14 win over Bishop Feehan in the MIAA Division II championship game.
Previous rank: 5
4. Tabor Academy (9-0)
The Seawolves capped their season with a NEPSAC John Papas Bowl title.
Previous rank: 6
5. Shawsheen Valley Tech (13-0)
The Rams won 14-7 over Foxborough in the MIAA Division V championship game.
Previous rank: 8
6. Scituate (11-2)
The Sailors slipped past Tewksbury Memorial for a 42-41 win in the MIAA Division IV title game.
Previous rank: None
7. St. John’s Prep (11-2)
The Eagles fell to Xaverian Brothers in the MIAA Division I championship game.
Previous rank: 3
8. Tewksbury Memorial (12-1)
The Redmen suffered their first loss of the season after they fell to Scituate in the MIAA Division IV title game.
Previous rank: 4
9. Bishop Feehan (10-2)
The Shamrocks ended their season with a loss to Catholic Memorial in the MIAA Division II title game.
Previous rank: 7
10. Fairhaven (12-1)
The Blue Devils won 28-14 over Norwell in the MIAA Division VI championship game.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Foxborough (9-4), North Attleborough (10-3).
