Maryland High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 57 games scheduled across Maryland on Friday, October 17, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Maryland High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Maryland's top-ranked teams as No. 16 St. Mary's travels to take on No.12 Calvert Hall, and No. 25 Potomac hosts No. 9 Wise.
Maryland High School Football Games To Watch - October 17, 2025
11 ranked matchups highlight this week of Maryland high school football on Friday, setting the stage for an exciting slate of games.
Maryland Class 1A High School Football Schedule - October 17
There are 11 Class 1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The game of the week is highlighted by Patuxent vs Huntingtown at 6:00 PM. The final game, Tussey Mountain vs Clear Spring, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 2A High School Football Schedule - October 17
There are 15 Class 2A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Lackey vs McDonough, starts at 6:00 PM. Ther game of the week is highlighted by Decatur vs Easton at 6:00 PM. The final game, Central vs Largo, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 2A- 1A High School Football Schedule - October 17
There are 12 Class 2A-1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The game of the week is highlighted by Patuxent vs Huntingtown at 6:00 PM. The final game, Joppatowne vs Fallston, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 2A-1A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Class 2A-1A scoreboard
Maryland Class 3A High School Football Schedule - October 17
There are 14 Class 3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Decatur vs Easton, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Middletown vs Linganore at 6:30 PM. The final game, Oxon Hill vs Flowers, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 4A High School Football Schedule - October 17
There are 14 Class 4A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Old Mill vs Broadneck, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Wise vs Potomac at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Schedule - October 17
There are 17 Class 4A-3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Great Mills vs Leonardtown, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by La Plata vs North Point at 6:00 PM. The final game, Oxon Hill vs Flowers, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Class 4A-3A scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.