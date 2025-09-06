Maryland high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Maryland High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates - September 5, 2025
Maryland high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
Aberdeen 36, Harford Tech 21
Anacostia 36, Friendly 0
Annapolis Area Christian 26, Benjamin Franklin 6
Archbishop Spalding 28, Hun 35
Atholton 42, Carver Vo-Tech 20
Berkeley Springs 38, Hancock 8
Bishop McNamara 36, Dundalk 2
Bohemia Manor 38, Kent County 0
Boys' Latin 9, Severna Park 6
C. Milton Wright 22, Fallston 7
Caesar Rodney 42, Bennett 7
Calvert 21, Leonardtown 7
Calvert Hall 42, Archbishop Curley 0
Central 38, Northwestern 6
Century 28, South Hagerstown 8
Churchill 16, Bethesda-Chevy Chase 0
Clear Spring 24, Green Street Academy 6
Coolidge 23, Douglass 6
Crofton 56, Southern 18
Crossland 45, Bladensburg 0
Damascus 43, Richard Montgomery 26
DeMatha 30, Imhotep Charter 14
DePaul Catholic 20, Our Lady of Good Counsel 21
Digital Harbor 15, North East 7
Digital Pioneers Academy 35, Eleanor Roosevelt 14
Easton 48, Colonel Richardson 6
Edgewood 36, Bel Air 12
Einstein 28, Springbrook 16
Elkton 53, Patterson Mill 20
Flowers 23, Eastern 7
Forest Park 40, Lake Clifton 0
Glenelg 37, South Carroll 14
Glen Burnie 33, Perry Hall 19
Great Mills 28, Huntingtown 27
Guilford Park 19, Frederick 13
Gwynn Park 34, Bowie 0
Hammond 60, Centennial 25
Hereford 22, Manchester Valley 14
Hollidaysburg 40, Allegany 13
Howard 22, Mt. Hebron 7
Hun 35, Archbishop Spalding 28
Joppatowne 26, North Harford 14
Kenwood 14, North County 10
Kent Island 42, Cambridge-South Dorchester 21
King's Fork 27, Wise 19
Lake Forest 42, North Caroline 0
Landon 27, John Carroll 13
Laurel 26, Parkdale 18
Linganore 36, Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 27
Loch Raven 6, Eastern Tech 0
Long Reach 36, Patterson 0
Loyola Blakefield 20, Georgetown Prep 7
Marriotts Ridge 47, Catonsville 7
Middletown 40, Boonsboro 7
North Hagerstown 29, Tuscarora 14
North Point 34, McDonough 0
Northern 49, Chopticon 0
Northampton 33, Washington 14
Northwood 5, Watkins Mill 22
Oakdale 40, St. John's Catholic Prep 0
Oakland Mills 40, St. Vincent Pallotti 6
Old Mill 22, Meade 7
Our Lady of Good Counsel 21, DePaul Catholic 20
Our Lady of Mount Carmel 14, Bishop Ireton 6
Oxon Hill 30, Largo 14
Parkside 34, Delmar 14
Parkville 46, SEED 18
Patapsco 7, Pikesville 6
Patuxent 34, Westlake 27
Perryville 37, Havre de Grace 7
Queen Anne's County 35, Rising Sun 14
Quince Orchard 35, Paint Branch 0
Reservoir 28, Woodlawn 6
Seneca Valley 21, Clarksburg 6
Severn Run 21, Wilde Lake 13
Severn School 28, Annapolis 14
Sherwood 40, Magruder 0
Smithsburg 21, Francis Scott Key 14
South River 35, Randallstown 8
Sparrows Point 14, Lansdowne 6
St. John Bosco 21, St. Frances 14
St. Mary's 21, Broadneck 6
Stone 7, La Plata 0
Urbana 42, Owings Mills 6
Walkersville 25, Liberty 24
Walter Johnson 44, Gaithersburg 6
Watkins Mill 22, Northwood 5
Wheaton 32, Blair 0
Whitman 19, Kennedy 12
Wicomico 41, Snow Hill 0
Williamsport 27, Brunswick 10
Winters Mill 33, Poolesville 12
Wootton 37, Rockville 26
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here