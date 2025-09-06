High School

Maryland high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

The 2025 Maryland high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Aberdeen 36, Harford Tech 21

Anacostia 36, Friendly 0

Annapolis Area Christian 26, Benjamin Franklin 6

Archbishop Spalding 28, Hun 35

Atholton 42, Carver Vo-Tech 20

Berkeley Springs 38, Hancock 8

Bishop McNamara 36, Dundalk 2

Bohemia Manor 38, Kent County 0

Boys' Latin 9, Severna Park 6

C. Milton Wright 22, Fallston 7

Caesar Rodney 42, Bennett 7

Calvert 21, Leonardtown 7

Calvert Hall 42, Archbishop Curley 0

Central 38, Northwestern 6

Century 28, South Hagerstown 8

Churchill 16, Bethesda-Chevy Chase 0

Clear Spring 24, Green Street Academy 6

Coolidge 23, Douglass 6

Crofton 56, Southern 18

Crossland 45, Bladensburg 0

Damascus 43, Richard Montgomery 26

DeMatha 30, Imhotep Charter 14

DePaul Catholic 20, Our Lady of Good Counsel 21

Digital Harbor 15, North East 7

Digital Pioneers Academy 35, Eleanor Roosevelt 14

Easton 48, Colonel Richardson 6

Edgewood 36, Bel Air 12

Einstein 28, Springbrook 16

Elkton 53, Patterson Mill 20

Flowers 23, Eastern 7

Forest Park 40, Lake Clifton 0

Glenelg 37, South Carroll 14

Glen Burnie 33, Perry Hall 19

Great Mills 28, Huntingtown 27

Guilford Park 19, Frederick 13

Gwynn Park 34, Bowie 0

Hammond 60, Centennial 25

Hereford 22, Manchester Valley 14

Hollidaysburg 40, Allegany 13

Howard 22, Mt. Hebron 7

Hun 35, Archbishop Spalding 28

Joppatowne 26, North Harford 14

Kenwood 14, North County 10

Kent Island 42, Cambridge-South Dorchester 21

King's Fork 27, Wise 19

Lake Forest 42, North Caroline 0

Landon 27, John Carroll 13

Laurel 26, Parkdale 18

Linganore 36, Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 27

Loch Raven 6, Eastern Tech 0

Long Reach 36, Patterson 0

Loyola Blakefield 20, Georgetown Prep 7

Marriotts Ridge 47, Catonsville 7

Middletown 40, Boonsboro 7

North Hagerstown 29, Tuscarora 14

North Point 34, McDonough 0

Northern 49, Chopticon 0

Northampton 33, Washington 14

Northwood 5, Watkins Mill 22

Oakdale 40, St. John's Catholic Prep 0

Oakland Mills 40, St. Vincent Pallotti 6

Old Mill 22, Meade 7

Our Lady of Good Counsel 21, DePaul Catholic 20

Our Lady of Mount Carmel 14, Bishop Ireton 6

Oxon Hill 30, Largo 14

Parkside 34, Delmar 14

Parkville 46, SEED 18

Patapsco 7, Pikesville 6

Patuxent 34, Westlake 27

Perryville 37, Havre de Grace 7

Queen Anne's County 35, Rising Sun 14

Quince Orchard 35, Paint Branch 0

Reservoir 28, Woodlawn 6

Seneca Valley 21, Clarksburg 6

Severn Run 21, Wilde Lake 13

Severn School 28, Annapolis 14

Sherwood 40, Magruder 0

Smithsburg 21, Francis Scott Key 14

South River 35, Randallstown 8

Sparrows Point 14, Lansdowne 6

St. John Bosco 21, St. Frances 14

St. Mary's 21, Broadneck 6

Stone 7, La Plata 0

Urbana 42, Owings Mills 6

Walkersville 25, Liberty 24

Walter Johnson 44, Gaithersburg 6

Watkins Mill 22, Northwood 5

Wheaton 32, Blair 0

Whitman 19, Kennedy 12

Wicomico 41, Snow Hill 0

Williamsport 27, Brunswick 10

Winters Mill 33, Poolesville 12

Wootton 37, Rockville 26

