Maryland High School Wrestling Team Left Stranded After Incident
A Maryland high school wrestling team was left stranded following a meet after a confrontation took place between the bus driver and members of the coaching staff.
Sparrows Point High School finished wrestling Hereford High School when the student-athletes went to get on a bus and return home. However, that did not happen, as the driver of the contracted bus refused to bring them back.
Parents of the members of the Sparrows Point wrestling team told FOX 45 News out of Baltimore that they were “very scared” and “very nervous” for what would happen. One of them indicated that the driver of the bus left with the keys and drove off.
“My daughter called me in a panic, ‘Mom, we’re stranded here in Hereford. Our bus driver has gone off the rails,’” said Meghan Weber, the mother of a student-manager for the wrestling team in Sparrows Point.
Sparrows Point Wrestling Team Left Stranded In 'Below Freezing' Temperatures
Weber added that the conditions played a factor in her fear, stating it was “below freezing.”
“These kids had just exited a wrestling match,” she said. “Probably some of them were pretty sweaty and exhausted and just ready to get home.”
No mention was made of what the confrontation started from or who started it.
Baltimore County Public Schools did confirm that school administrators and the athletic director at Sparrows Point were told of the matter. The driver who was hired to transport the team works for Blue Heron, an outside bus company, and not the school district.
Outside Service Was Used To Transport Team, Not School District
Hereford High School was re-opened for the Sparrows Point wrestlers and team, with a second bus arriving nearly an hour later to return them home.
The athletic department at Sparrows Point had a meeting with Blue Heron to look into the matter, but stated they cannot comment on any disciplinary action they will face.
Team Was Unbeaten Heading Into Most Recent Wrestling Action
Sparrows Point entered the wrestling meet with a 4-0 record. The dual also included Patterson Mill. The team is scheduled to travel to Perry Hall for a wrestling dual on Thursday night before being off for the holiday break.
Located in Sparrows Point, Maryland, Sparrows Point High School is one of 24 high schools in the Baltimore County Public Schools system. Established in 1908, enrollment of the school was last noted at just over 1,100 for the 2022-23 school year.
The school has won multiple state titles in several sports, but never wrestling.