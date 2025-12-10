Maryland High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school girls basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
Maryland high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025
Archbishop Carroll 49, DC International 44
Bullis 63, Bishop Ireton 45
Catoctin 55, Tuscarora 26
Churchill 59, Seneca Valley 5
City College 41, Digital Harbor 29
Episcopal 44, Maret 24
Fairmont Heights 65, Northwestern 5
Fallston 66, Bel Air 20
GGCA 42, Rockbridge Academy 28
Green Street Academy 36, Patterson 29
Harford Christian 33, Arlington Baptist 16
Holly Grove Christian 30, Seaside Christian Academy 18
Kent County 35, Cambridge-South Dorchester 30
Keyser 70, Fort Hill 45
La Plata 53, Lackey 31
Mount Airy Christian Academy 45, Covenant Life 31
New Hope Academy National 71, SMCA 38
Our Lady of Good Counsel 84, John Carroll 21
Potomac School 72, Georgetown Day 42
Quince Orchard 57, Northwood 15
Saint James 56, Maryland School for the Deaf 37
Sherwood 67, Rockville 29
Sidwell Friends 74, St. Andrew's Episcopal 19
Smithsburg 57, North Hagerstown 27
St. Frances Academy 69, Bishop McNamara 65
St. John's 77, Rosedale Christian Academy 66
Thomas Stone 54, Glen Burnie 41
TSJPA 79, Elizabeth Seton 51
Urbana 47, Westminster 28
Walter Johnson 63, Einstein 37
Wicomico 71, Snow Hill 16