High School

Maryland High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025

See every Maryland girls high school basketball final score

The 2025 Maryland high school girls basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Archbishop Carroll 49, DC International 44

Bullis 63, Bishop Ireton 45

Catoctin 55, Tuscarora 26

Churchill 59, Seneca Valley 5

City College 41, Digital Harbor 29

Episcopal 44, Maret 24

Fairmont Heights 65, Northwestern 5

Fallston 66, Bel Air 20

GGCA 42, Rockbridge Academy 28

Green Street Academy 36, Patterson 29

Harford Christian 33, Arlington Baptist 16

Holly Grove Christian 30, Seaside Christian Academy 18

Kent County 35, Cambridge-South Dorchester 30

Keyser 70, Fort Hill 45

La Plata 53, Lackey 31

Mount Airy Christian Academy 45, Covenant Life 31

New Hope Academy National 71, SMCA 38

Our Lady of Good Counsel 84, John Carroll 21

Potomac School 72, Georgetown Day 42

Quince Orchard 57, Northwood 15

Saint James 56, Maryland School for the Deaf 37

Sherwood 67, Rockville 29

Sidwell Friends 74, St. Andrew's Episcopal 19

Smithsburg 57, North Hagerstown 27

St. Frances Academy 69, Bishop McNamara 65

St. John's 77, Rosedale Christian Academy 66

Thomas Stone 54, Glen Burnie 41

TSJPA 79, Elizabeth Seton 51

Urbana 47, Westminster 28

Walter Johnson 63, Einstein 37

Wicomico 71, Snow Hill 16

