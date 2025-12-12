Howard County to Add Flag Football, Leading to MPSSAA Sanctioning for the 2026 Season
It was recently announced that Howard County, Maryland would be adding high school girls flag football for the 2026 season, a move which clears to state-wide varsity sanctioning of the sport.
The following Howard County high schools will take part in girls flag football next year: Atholton, Centennial, Glenelg, Hammond, Howard, Long Reach, Marriotts Ridge, Mount Hebron, Oakland Mills, Reservoir, River Hill, and Wilde Lake.
Addition of Howard squads clears the way for MIAA sanctioning, official state championships
This will push the number of teams in the state of Maryland past 95. In addition, this will allow the MPSSAA to make it an officially sanctioned varsity sport with its own official state championships.
The Baltimore Ravens continue to help grow the sport in Maryland
Howard County Public Schools (HCPS) has partnered with the Baltimore Ravens to prepare for the initial season. As a result, the Ravens have been holding free clinics for the athletes and coaches since October.
Back in 2023, Frederick County became the first Maryland school system to launch girls flag football, with Baltimore City, Montgomery County, and Washington County joining a year later.
Then in 2025, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George's Counties joined in on Maryland's girls flag football program, bringing the total number of schools to 92.
Back in 2024, Clarksburg won the inaugural Maryland girls flag footall state championship. This past season, the additional counties and schools resulted in separate 4A-3A and 2A-1A playoffs and championships. The Coyotes went back-to-back as 4A-3A champions, while Linganore won the 2A-1A title. However, none of these titles were recognized as official state titles by the MPSSAA.