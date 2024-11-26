Maryland (MPSSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

High School

Sherwood will play Arundel in the MPSSAA Class 3A state semifinals on Friday.
The 2024 Maryland high school football playoffs roll on this week with the MPSSAA state semifinals.

The winners from this round will advance to next week's MPSSAA Football State Championships, which will be played at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Maryland (MPSSAA) football playoffs.

Maryland high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Maryland high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus state semifinal matchups:

CLASS 4A

Defending champion: Henry A. Wise (still in contention)

State semifinal matchups

Quince Orchard vs. Broadneck

3:00 p.m. Friday

Flowers vs. Wise

3:00 p.m. Friday

2024 MPSSAA Class 4A high school football bracket

CLASS 4A/3A

Defending champion: Mergenthaler (still in contention)

State semifinal matchups

Perry Hall vs. North Point

6:00 p.m. Friday

Leonardtown vs. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech

6:00 p.m. Friday

2024 MPSSAA Class 4A/3A high school football bracket

CLASS 3A

Defending champion: Oakdale (eliminated)

State semifinal matchups

Linganore vs. Oakland Mills

6:30 p.m. Friday

Arundel vs. Sherwood

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 MPSSAA Class 3A high school football bracket

CLASS 2A

Defending champion: Stephen Decatur (still in contention)

State semifinal matchups

Decatur vs. Westlake

6:30 p.m. Friday

Milford Mill Academy vs. Huntington

6:30 p.m. Friday

2024 MPSSAA Class 2A high school football bracket

CLASS 2A/1A 

Defending champion: Dunbar (still in contention)

State semifinal matchups

Patuxent vs. Middletown

TBD

Dunbar vs. Douglas

TBD

2024 MPSSAA Class 2A/1A high school football bracket

CLASS 1A

Defending champion: Fort Hill (still in contention)

State semifinal matchups

Fort Hill vs. Perryville

7:00 p.m. Friday

SEED vs. Northern

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 MPSSAA Class 1A high school football bracket

