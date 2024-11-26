Maryland (MPSSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
The 2024 Maryland high school football playoffs roll on this week with the MPSSAA state semifinals.
>>2024 Maryland high school football state championship brackets<<
The winners from this round will advance to next week's MPSSAA Football State Championships, which will be played at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Maryland (MPSSAA) football playoffs.
Maryland high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Maryland high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus state semifinal matchups:
CLASS 4A
Defending champion: Henry A. Wise (still in contention)
State semifinal matchups
Quince Orchard vs. Broadneck
3:00 p.m. Friday
Flowers vs. Wise
3:00 p.m. Friday
2024 MPSSAA Class 4A high school football bracket
CLASS 4A/3A
Defending champion: Mergenthaler (still in contention)
State semifinal matchups
Perry Hall vs. North Point
6:00 p.m. Friday
Leonardtown vs. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech
6:00 p.m. Friday
2024 MPSSAA Class 4A/3A high school football bracket
CLASS 3A
Defending champion: Oakdale (eliminated)
State semifinal matchups
Linganore vs. Oakland Mills
6:30 p.m. Friday
Arundel vs. Sherwood
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 MPSSAA Class 3A high school football bracket
CLASS 2A
Defending champion: Stephen Decatur (still in contention)
State semifinal matchups
Decatur vs. Westlake
6:30 p.m. Friday
Milford Mill Academy vs. Huntington
6:30 p.m. Friday
2024 MPSSAA Class 2A high school football bracket
CLASS 2A/1A
Defending champion: Dunbar (still in contention)
State semifinal matchups
Patuxent vs. Middletown
TBD
Dunbar vs. Douglas
TBD
2024 MPSSAA Class 2A/1A high school football bracket
CLASS 1A
Defending champion: Fort Hill (still in contention)
State semifinal matchups
Fort Hill vs. Perryville
7:00 p.m. Friday
SEED vs. Northern
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 MPSSAA Class 1A high school football bracket
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports