Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Softball 2026 State Quarterfinal Matchups Set; Full Brackets

The 2026 Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) high school softball state quarterfinal matchups have been set for May 15-16.

High School On SI has brackets for all four classes in the MPSSAA in the high school softball playoffs. The championship games will take place May 22-23 at the University of Maryland in College Park.

Huntingtown and Mardela are the two remaining defending state champions that have a chance to repeat in Classes 2A and 1A, respectively. Classes 4A and 3A will have two new state champions for Maryland.

Maryland High School Softball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Matchups (MPSSAA) - May 15

No. 8 Blair at No. 1 Dulaney

No. 7 North County at No. 2 Broadneck

No. 6 Richard Montgomery at No. 3 C.H. Flowers

No. 5 Quince Orchard at No. 4 Urbana

Previous Scores

Regional Quarterfinals

South Hagerstown 18, Thomas Johnson 3

Northwest 22, Seneca Valley 0

Whitman 19, Churchill 18

Bethesda-Chevy Chase 18, Gaithersburg 0

Perry Hall 13, Dundalk 3

Einstein 11, Kennedy 8

Blake 18, Springbrook 3

Paint Branch 17, Northwestern 2

Blair 10, High Point 0

Parkdale 20, Suitland 13

Severn Run 18, Mervo 0

Crofton 4, North Point 0

Leonardtown 19, Annapolis 0

Regional Semifinals

Clarksburg 11, South Hagerstown 2

Urbana 4, Northwest 2

Quince Orchard 1, Whitman 0

Walter Johnson 12, Bethesda Chevy Chase 2

Dulaney 20, Perry Hall 1

Kenwood 6, Parkville 5

Einstein 9, Richard Montgomery 4

Wheaton 9, Blake 4

Eleanor Roosevelt 14, Paint Branch 13

Blair 24, Laurel 3

Flowers 27, Parkdale 3

DuVal 18, Wise 8

North County 4, Severn Run 1

Glen Burnie 19, Western 4

Broadneck 9, Crofton 0

Leonardtown 20, Bowie 0

Regional Finals

Dulaney 16, Kenwood 0

Einstein 11, Wheaton 1

Blair 23, Eleanor Roosevelt 6

Flowers 21, DuVal 9

North County 5, Glen Burnie 2

Broadneck 6, Leonardtown 0

No. 8 Linganore at No. 1 Damascus

No. 7 Howard at No. 2 Towson

No. 6 Atholton at No. 3 Northern-C

No. 5 Chesapeake-AA at No. 4 Arundel

Previous Scores

Regional Quarterfinals

North Hagerstown 12, Tuscarora 2

Westminster 20, Frederick 1

Rockville 16, Northwood 5

Wootton 19, Watkins Mill 1

Edgewood 12, Aberdeen 9

Guilford 10, Reservoir 7

Largo 1, Oakland Mills 0

City College 28, Patterson 0

Chesapeake-AA 18, Digitals Harbor 1

South River 10, Bennett 8

Severna Park 15, Old Mill 1

Regional Semifinals

Linganore 10, North Hagerstown 0

Oakdale 8, Westminster 3

Damascus 18, Rockville 0

Wootton 17, Magruder 8

Towson 14, Edgewood 0

Patapsco 30, Milford Mill 6

Howard 6, Catonsville 4

Marriotts Ridge 5, Centennial 2

Sherwood 19, Guilford Park 3

Atholton 20, Largo 0

Chopticon 7, Great Mills 0

Northern 20, Oxon Hill 0

Northeast 18, City College 1

Chesapeake-AA 15, Poly 1

Arundel 4, South River 2

Decatur 2, Severna Park 1

Regional Finals

Linganore 10, Oakdale 0

Damascus 9, Wooton 1

Towson 11, Patapsco 0

Howard 4, Marriotts Ridge 1

Atholton 9, Sherwood 7

Northern 8, Chopticon 3

Chesapeake-AA 3, Northeast 2

Arundel 12, Decatur 5

No. 8 Manchester Valley at No. 1 Mount Hebron

No. 7 Sparrows Point at No. 2 Huntingtown

No. 6 Middletown at No. 3 Surrattsville

No. 5 North East-C at No. 4 Easton

Previous Scores

Regional Quarterfinals

Long Reach 15, Wilde Lake 2

River Hill 8, Hammond 0

Eastern Tech 17, Carver Vo-Tech 1

McDonough 10, Thomas Stone 1

La Plata 13, Westlake 0

Rising Sun 18, North Harford 1

C. Milton Wright 18, Elkton 1

Kent Island 16, Parkside 4

Queen Anne's 10, Wicomico 0

Regional Semifinals

Glenelg 13, Century 2

Middletown 5, Walkersville 0

Mount Hebron 16, Long Reach 2

River Hill 7, Southern 6

Hereford 18, Winters Mill 1

Eastern Tech 26, Dunbar 0

Sparrows Point 19, Chesapeake-BC 0

Surrattsville 7, Gwynn Park 0

Douglass-PG 17, Crossland 3

Huntington 11, McDonough 0

La Plata 13, Calvert 11

Rising Sun 1, Bel Air 0

North East 5, C. Milton Wright 4

Easton 10, Kent Island 3

Queen Anne's 11, North Caroline 3

Regional Finals

Middletown 7, Glenelg 6

Mount Hebron 7, River Hill 1

Manchester 14, Hereford 1

Sparrows Point 12, Eastern Tech 7

Regional Finals

Surrattsville 20, Douglass-PG 20

Huntingtown 14, La Plata 8

North East 3, Rising Sun 0

Easton 1, Queen Anne's 0

No. 8 Patuxent at No. 1 Mardela

No. 7 Southwestern at No. 2 Boonsboro

No. 6 Fallston at No. 3 North Dorchester

No. 5 South Carroll at No. 4 Allegany

Previous Scores

Regional Quarterfinals

Smithsburg 4, Francis Scott Key 3

Brunswick 14, Clear Spring 0

Harford Tech 29, Loch Raven 0

Havre de Grace 15, Joppatowne 0

Western Tech 14, Carver A&T 6

Perryville 19, St. Michaels 3

Colonel Richardson 16, Kent County 0

Snow Hill 9, Cambridge-South Dorchester 3

Regional Semifinals

Allegany 9, Mountain Ridge 0

Northern Garrett 4, Southern 2

Boonsboro 1, Smithsburg 0

Catoctin 8, Brunswick 2

Fallston 8, Harford Tech 4

Havre de Grace 5, Patterson Mill 1

South Carroll 20, Western Tech 0

Liberty 18, Pikesville 0

Patuxent 18, Chesapeake Science Point 0

North Dorchester 3, Northern Garrett 2

Mardela 13, Pocomoke 0

Regional Finals

Allegany 15, Northern Garrett 1

Boonsboro 9, Catoctin 1

Fallston 14, Havre de Grace 3

South Carroll 9, Liberty 1