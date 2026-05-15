Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Softball 2026 State Quarterfinal Matchups Set; Full Brackets
The 2026 Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) high school softball state quarterfinal matchups have been set for May 15-16.
High School On SI has brackets for all four classes in the MPSSAA in the high school softball playoffs. The championship games will take place May 22-23 at the University of Maryland in College Park.
Huntingtown and Mardela are the two remaining defending state champions that have a chance to repeat in Classes 2A and 1A, respectively. Classes 4A and 3A will have two new state champions for Maryland.
Maryland High School Softball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Matchups (MPSSAA) - May 15
CLASS 4A
No. 8 Blair at No. 1 Dulaney
No. 7 North County at No. 2 Broadneck
No. 6 Richard Montgomery at No. 3 C.H. Flowers
No. 5 Quince Orchard at No. 4 Urbana
Previous Scores
Regional Quarterfinals
South Hagerstown 18, Thomas Johnson 3
Northwest 22, Seneca Valley 0
Whitman 19, Churchill 18
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 18, Gaithersburg 0
Perry Hall 13, Dundalk 3
Einstein 11, Kennedy 8
Blake 18, Springbrook 3
Paint Branch 17, Northwestern 2
Blair 10, High Point 0
Parkdale 20, Suitland 13
Severn Run 18, Mervo 0
Crofton 4, North Point 0
Leonardtown 19, Annapolis 0
Regional Semifinals
Clarksburg 11, South Hagerstown 2
Urbana 4, Northwest 2
Quince Orchard 1, Whitman 0
Walter Johnson 12, Bethesda Chevy Chase 2
Dulaney 20, Perry Hall 1
Kenwood 6, Parkville 5
Einstein 9, Richard Montgomery 4
Wheaton 9, Blake 4
Eleanor Roosevelt 14, Paint Branch 13
Blair 24, Laurel 3
Flowers 27, Parkdale 3
DuVal 18, Wise 8
North County 4, Severn Run 1
Glen Burnie 19, Western 4
Broadneck 9, Crofton 0
Leonardtown 20, Bowie 0
Regional Finals
Dulaney 16, Kenwood 0
Einstein 11, Wheaton 1
Blair 23, Eleanor Roosevelt 6
Flowers 21, DuVal 9
North County 5, Glen Burnie 2
Broadneck 6, Leonardtown 0
CLASS 3A
No. 8 Linganore at No. 1 Damascus
No. 7 Howard at No. 2 Towson
No. 6 Atholton at No. 3 Northern-C
No. 5 Chesapeake-AA at No. 4 Arundel
Previous Scores
Regional Quarterfinals
North Hagerstown 12, Tuscarora 2
Westminster 20, Frederick 1
Rockville 16, Northwood 5
Wootton 19, Watkins Mill 1
Edgewood 12, Aberdeen 9
Guilford 10, Reservoir 7
Largo 1, Oakland Mills 0
City College 28, Patterson 0
Chesapeake-AA 18, Digitals Harbor 1
South River 10, Bennett 8
Severna Park 15, Old Mill 1
Regional Semifinals
Linganore 10, North Hagerstown 0
Oakdale 8, Westminster 3
Damascus 18, Rockville 0
Wootton 17, Magruder 8
Towson 14, Edgewood 0
Patapsco 30, Milford Mill 6
Howard 6, Catonsville 4
Marriotts Ridge 5, Centennial 2
Sherwood 19, Guilford Park 3
Atholton 20, Largo 0
Chopticon 7, Great Mills 0
Northern 20, Oxon Hill 0
Northeast 18, City College 1
Chesapeake-AA 15, Poly 1
Arundel 4, South River 2
Decatur 2, Severna Park 1
Regional Finals
Linganore 10, Oakdale 0
Damascus 9, Wooton 1
Towson 11, Patapsco 0
Howard 4, Marriotts Ridge 1
Atholton 9, Sherwood 7
Northern 8, Chopticon 3
Chesapeake-AA 3, Northeast 2
Arundel 12, Decatur 5
CLASS 2A
No. 8 Manchester Valley at No. 1 Mount Hebron
No. 7 Sparrows Point at No. 2 Huntingtown
No. 6 Middletown at No. 3 Surrattsville
No. 5 North East-C at No. 4 Easton
Previous Scores
Regional Quarterfinals
Long Reach 15, Wilde Lake 2
River Hill 8, Hammond 0
Eastern Tech 17, Carver Vo-Tech 1
McDonough 10, Thomas Stone 1
La Plata 13, Westlake 0
Rising Sun 18, North Harford 1
C. Milton Wright 18, Elkton 1
Kent Island 16, Parkside 4
Queen Anne's 10, Wicomico 0
Regional Semifinals
Glenelg 13, Century 2
Middletown 5, Walkersville 0
Mount Hebron 16, Long Reach 2
River Hill 7, Southern 6
Hereford 18, Winters Mill 1
Eastern Tech 26, Dunbar 0
Sparrows Point 19, Chesapeake-BC 0
Surrattsville 7, Gwynn Park 0
Douglass-PG 17, Crossland 3
Huntington 11, McDonough 0
La Plata 13, Calvert 11
Rising Sun 1, Bel Air 0
North East 5, C. Milton Wright 4
Easton 10, Kent Island 3
Queen Anne's 11, North Caroline 3
Regional Finals
Middletown 7, Glenelg 6
Mount Hebron 7, River Hill 1
Manchester 14, Hereford 1
Sparrows Point 12, Eastern Tech 7
Regional Finals
Surrattsville 20, Douglass-PG 20
Huntingtown 14, La Plata 8
North East 3, Rising Sun 0
Easton 1, Queen Anne's 0
CLASS 1A
No. 8 Patuxent at No. 1 Mardela
No. 7 Southwestern at No. 2 Boonsboro
No. 6 Fallston at No. 3 North Dorchester
No. 5 South Carroll at No. 4 Allegany
Previous Scores
Regional Quarterfinals
Smithsburg 4, Francis Scott Key 3
Brunswick 14, Clear Spring 0
Harford Tech 29, Loch Raven 0
Havre de Grace 15, Joppatowne 0
Western Tech 14, Carver A&T 6
Perryville 19, St. Michaels 3
Colonel Richardson 16, Kent County 0
Snow Hill 9, Cambridge-South Dorchester 3
Regional Semifinals
Allegany 9, Mountain Ridge 0
Northern Garrett 4, Southern 2
Boonsboro 1, Smithsburg 0
Catoctin 8, Brunswick 2
Fallston 8, Harford Tech 4
Havre de Grace 5, Patterson Mill 1
South Carroll 20, Western Tech 0
Liberty 18, Pikesville 0
Patuxent 18, Chesapeake Science Point 0
North Dorchester 3, Northern Garrett 2
Mardela 13, Pocomoke 0
Regional Finals
Allegany 15, Northern Garrett 1
Boonsboro 9, Catoctin 1
Fallston 14, Havre de Grace 3
South Carroll 9, Liberty 1
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Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.