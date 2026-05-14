Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Baseball State Quarterfinal Matchups Set; Full Brackets

The 2026 Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) high school baseball state quarterfinal matchups have been set for May 15-16.

High School On SI has brackets for all four classes in the MPSSAA in the high school baseball playoffs. The championship games will take place May 22-23 at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, Maryland.

In Class 4A, defending champion Walter Johnson has already been eliminated. This time, Broadneck is the No. 1 seed, while No. 4 Urbana looks to make it back to the championship game. The three Montgomery County schools remaining include Whitman (who eliminated WJ), Blake, and Blair. Dulaney, DuVal, and Severn Run also hope to make a state title run.

In Class 3A, No. 2 Sherwood is back after winning state championships in four of the last five years, including last season. Decatur is the No. 1 seed that hopes to spoil the Warriors' repeat run. Oakdale faces Chopticon in a rematch of last year's state semifinals matchup, which was won by the Braves.

Class 2A features defending champion Huntingtown, as they look to repeat as the No. 7 seed. They will face No. 2 Hereford, whom they beat in last year's state semifinals. Meanwhile, Douglass-PG enters the state quarterfinals as the top seed, as they look to make Prince George's County proud.

Finally, Class 1A will feature a new state champion after Allegany was eliminated by No. 7 seed Fort Hill in the regional semifinals. Pikesville and Smithsburg both return after making it as far as the state semis last year. Patterson Mill is the No. 1 seed as they look to win it all.

Maryland High School Baseball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Matchups (MPSSAA) - May 14

No. 8 Severn Run at No. 1 Broadneck

No. 7 DuVal at No. 2 Dulaney

No. 6 Blake at No. 3 Whitman

No. 5 Blair at No. 4 Urbana

No. 8 Towson at No. 1 Decatur

No. 7 Catonsville at No. 2 Sherwood

No. 6 Chopticon at No. 3 Oakdale

No. 5 Damascus at No. 4 Chesapeake-AA

No. 8 C. Milton Wright at No.1 Douglass-PG

No. 7 Huntingtown at No. 2 Hereford

No. 6 Middletown at No. 3 Fallston

No. 5 Kent Island at No. 4 Glenelg

No. 8 Pikesville at No. 1 Patterson Mill

No. 7 Fort Hill at No. 2 Perryville

No. 6 Smithsburg at No. 3 Liberty

No. 5 Mardela at No. 4 Patuxent