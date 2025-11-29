Maryland high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Dunbar 32, Elkton 16
Fort Hill 56, Perryville 19
Huntingtown 50, Wicomico 20
Lackey 20, Liberty 6
Linganore 41, Milford Mill Academy 12
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 42, Old Mill 13
Northern 21, Glenelg 14
Oakdale 42, Westminster 23
Patuxent 35, Boonsboro 27
Quince Orchard 35, Broadneck 0
Sherwood 42, Perry Hall 18
Wise 45, Churchill 7
