Lexington Girls Lacrosse Eyes Repeat as State Champion Wildcats Surge Into Playoffs
In three seasons, Tiffany Tortorello has developed the Lexington girls’ lacrosse team into a South Carolina state power.
A Historic Championship Run
Motivated to “finish” strong, the Lady Wildcats set a program record with 17 wins and with its only loss coming against Oceanside Collegiate Academy.
They capped a season of firsts by winning the District 4 title, the Lower State championship and the Class 5A Division I title.
Confidence Fuels the Return
This year’s team enters the postseason with a 14-2 overall record after repeating as undefeated District 4 champion and riding a 13-match winning streak. According to Tortorello, the Lady Wildcats hope to solidify their state standing with a second straight title.
Building a Championship Mindset
“I think it (the title) definitely gave a lot of confidence to the girls,” she said. “It gave them a lot of more push to kind of not just be like a ‘one and done’ but also a repeat year or even get close to that side again.
“I think a lot of people thought we kind of weren’t going to be anywhere near where we are this year. So, I think the girls have been able to step up and having that confidence says a lot about the program, a lot about the girls that put in the hard work to just get to where they are this year.”
Players Embrace the Standard
“With the talent, the skill, the program that we have, the culture we have, we can still reach that point because we have Coach Tiff who pushes us at practice,” Senior midfielder Lilly Sundell said. “With all those things combined, we know we have that under our belt. So, making it to the state championship is what we’ve worked for. It gives us confidence, but also gives us a goal because we know we've gotten back to that point. We want to get there again.”
A Familiar Path Ahead
Lexington will begin its playoff run on Friday when it meets fourth-seed Wando, which advanced with a 14-1 rout of Blythewood, in the Lower State semifinals. If the Lady Wildcats advance to the finals, they will meet either second-seeded Carolina Forest or River Bluff.
The top-two seeds in the Upper State bracket are Spartanburg and JL Mann. Top-seeded Spartanburg will meet Boiling Springs in the Upper State semis, whiel JL Mann will face Byrnes.
South Carolina High School League (SCHL) Girls Lacrosse Playoff Brackets
Class 5A Division I
Class 5A Division II
Class 4A
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Thomas Grant Jr. is a graduate of the University of South Carolina where he majored in journalism. He has covered high school athletics in the Palmetto State for close to 30 years, writing award-winning stories for newspapers in Beaufort, Orangeburg, Lexington and now Irmo. He has covered numerous players who have gone on to future success in college and the pros and some of the most successful head coaches in state history. He has been contributing to High School On SI since 2023.