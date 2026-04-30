Lexington Girls Lacrosse Eyes Repeat as State Champion Wildcats Surge Into Playoffs

In three seasons, Tiffany Tortorello has developed the Lexington girls’ lacrosse team into a South Carolina state power.

A Historic Championship Run

Motivated to “finish” strong, the Lady Wildcats set a program record with 17 wins and with its only loss coming against Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

They capped a season of firsts by winning the District 4 title, the Lower State championship and the Class 5A Division I title.

Lexington midfielder Lilly Sundell | lexingtonhswildcats.com

Confidence Fuels the Return

This year’s team enters the postseason with a 14-2 overall record after repeating as undefeated District 4 champion and riding a 13-match winning streak. According to Tortorello, the Lady Wildcats hope to solidify their state standing with a second straight title.

Building a Championship Mindset

“I think it (the title) definitely gave a lot of confidence to the girls,” she said. “It gave them a lot of more push to kind of not just be like a ‘one and done’ but also a repeat year or even get close to that side again.

“I think a lot of people thought we kind of weren’t going to be anywhere near where we are this year. So, I think the girls have been able to step up and having that confidence says a lot about the program, a lot about the girls that put in the hard work to just get to where they are this year.”

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Players Embrace the Standard

“With the talent, the skill, the program that we have, the culture we have, we can still reach that point because we have Coach Tiff who pushes us at practice,” Senior midfielder Lilly Sundell said. “With all those things combined, we know we have that under our belt. So, making it to the state championship is what we’ve worked for. It gives us confidence, but also gives us a goal because we know we've gotten back to that point. We want to get there again.”

A Familiar Path Ahead

Lexington will begin its playoff run on Friday when it meets fourth-seed Wando, which advanced with a 14-1 rout of Blythewood, in the Lower State semifinals. If the Lady Wildcats advance to the finals, they will meet either second-seeded Carolina Forest or River Bluff.



The top-two seeds in the Upper State bracket are Spartanburg and JL Mann. Top-seeded Spartanburg will meet Boiling Springs in the Upper State semis, whiel JL Mann will face Byrnes.

Lexington goalkeeper Lauren Crowley with the defense against River Bluff. | lexingtonhswildcats.com

South Carolina High School League (SCHL) Girls Lacrosse Playoff Brackets