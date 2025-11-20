Montgomery and Prince George's County Schools Highlight MPSSAA Football State Quarterfinals
The MPSSAA high school football regional rounds have wrapped up. Now we're in the state quarterfinals with eight schools remaining for classes 4A, 4A/3A, 3A, 2A, 2A/1A, and 1A.
Montgomery County and Prince George's County are both well represented in terms of the 4A and 4A/3A classes. All four matchups in the 4A state quarterfinals feature a school from either county that's in the Washington D.C.-Metropolitan area.
C.H. Flowers at Quince Orchard (4A)
This could be the Game of the Week right here. It's also the only matchup listed between a MoCo school and a PG County school. Quince Orchard cruised past rival Northwest last week, as they continue their road to a repeat state title. As for Flowers, they barely snuck past county rival Eleanor Roosevelt 9-0, thanks to a touchdown and a safety. Even without head coach Dameon Powell, the Jaguars look to upset John Kelley's Cougars in Gaithersburg. Fun fact: This is a rematch of the 2022 MPSSAA 4A state championship.
Blair at Churchill (4A)
The only matchup featuring two MoCo schools, this could be a tight battle. Churchill overcame an early 14-0 deficit to beat Richard Montgomery 35-17. Bulldogs running back Noah Zhang rushed for a career-high 230 yards and touchdowns while making eight tackles on defense. Meanwhile, Blair comes off a 36-14 road victory over Wheaton, who had a miracle season by winning eight games for the first time since 2001.
Broadneck at Paint Branch (4A)
Paint Branch enters the state quarterfinals after beating Blake 20-7. The Panthers may have lost star running Alijah Bah due to a season-ending injury, but quarterback Vincent Do and the defense were able to get the job done. They look to come through against Annapolis-based school Broadneck. The Bruins put up a 40-burger by beating Annapolis 40-20, as they look to make it back to the state semis after falling to eventual champ QO last year.
Glen Burnie at Wise (4A)
Wise's pursuit for their second state title in three years continues, and they still haven't taken the field this postseason. The Pumas were set to face DuVal in the second round, but the Tigers had to forfeit. Wise will take the gridiron and host Glen Burnie of Anne Arundel County. The Gophers are coming off a thrilling 41-35 victory over Meade, where Noah Mitchell returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown. It's Glen Burnie's first regional championship in school history.
North Point at Sherwood (4A/3A)
As we transition to Class 4A/3A, Sherwood makes it back to the state quarterfinals after a 49-6 blowout win over Kennedy, who also had a Cinderella season. The Warriors are one of the top teams in this class as they will host Waldorf-based North Point. The Eagles are coming off back-to-back road playoff wins over Arundel and Great Mills as they look to pull off a shocker in Olney.
Perry Hall at Oxon Hill (4A/3A)
Oxon Hill is in the state quarterfinals after defeating county foe Potomac 34-18 in the second round and MoCo opponent Einstein 72-6 in the first round. The Clippers will host Baltimore-based school Perry Hall. The Gators previously beat Kenwood and Dulaney to punch their ticket to the quarterfinal round.