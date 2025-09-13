Montgomery County Maryland High School Football Recaps - Sept 12, 2025
Week 2 of high school football season took place in Montgomery County, Maryland this weekend, with a few marquee games taking place. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.
Quince Orchard 56, Walter Johnson 6
As expected, defending state champion Quince Orchard dominated for a road victory over Walter Johnson on Thursday night. Cougars running back Jaiden Hebron scored three touchdowns, while quarterback Will Drakeford tossed two touchdown passes to Jacob Bumgardner and scored on a keeper. The Cougars now improve to 2-0 to start the 2025 season.
Churchill 28, Northwest 21
This game turned out to be an absolute thriller as Churchill narrowly escaped with the road victory over Northwest in Germantown. With the game tied at 21-21 under a minute left, Bulldogs quarterback Hunter Humphries connected with Nathan Bugel for the 25-yard game-winning touchdown with 37 seconds left. Humphries ended the night with three touchdown passes as Churchill also improves to 2-0.
Sherwood 35, Seneca Valley 7
Finally, another Top-10 MoCo football matchup featured Sherwood and Seneca Valley, but it was all Warriors as they also improve to 2-0. It all started when Sherwood returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, which was followed by three scores on the ground and one through the air. In the end, the Warriors took care of the Screamin' Eagles in Germantown.