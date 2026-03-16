Maryland High School Alums in the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
March Madness is back, and many people will fill out brackets and watch tons of exciting college basketball action for the next few weeks. Not only will the men take the court, but the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament also begins this week.
Maryland is Well Represented in the Big Dance
One U.S. state that is known for having many high school basketball alums represented in the Big Dance is Maryland. This year, 19 players from the Old Line State will suit up for this year's NCAA Women's Tournament.
Nationally-known program Bishop McNamara features the most alums in this year's tournament with five, including Qadence Samuels (NC State), Zhen Craft (Georgia), Vanessa Harris (Rhode Island), Maddy McDaniel (South Carolina), and Gia Cook (West Virginia).
Elizabeth Seton has the second-most former players with three, including Emma Nuquay (Howard), Regina Walton (James Madison), and Alicia Newell (Richmond).
Tied for two alums are Maryland private schools Bullis and Roland Park Country. Riley Nelson (Duke) and Megan Yarnavich (LSU) are former Bulldogs, while Mir McLean (Maryland) and Kelis Fisher (UConn) represented the Reds.
Other Maryland products in the tournament include Olivia Martin (Quince Orchard, Duke), Simone Foreman (St. Andrews Episcopal, Holy Cross), Carmaya Bowman (Manchester Valley, Jacksonville), Saylor Poffenbarger (Middletown, Maryland), Jalyn Brown (St. Frances Academy, Michigan State), Amori Jarrett (Mt. Zion Prep, Rhode Island), and Madison Hall (Good Counsel, Vermont).
Here is a school-by-school list of Maryland players who will appear in the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
Duke
Olivia Martin, Guard - Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg)
Riley Nelson, Guard - Bullis (Potomac)
Georgia
Zhen Craft, Forward - Bishop McNamara (Hyattsville)
Holy Cross
Simone Foreman - St. Andrews Episcopal (Potomac)
Howard
Emma Nuquay, Guard - Elizabeth Seton (Bladensburg)
Jacksonville
Carmaya Bowman, Forward - Manchester Valley (Manchester)
James Madison
Regina Walton, Guard - Elizabeth Seton (Bladensburg)
LSU
Megan Yarnevich, Forward - Bullis (Potomac)
Maryland
Mir McLean, Guard/Forward - Roland Park Country (Baltimore)
Saylor Poffenbarger, Guard - Middletown (Middletown)
Michigan State
Jalyn Brown, Guard - St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
NC State
Qadence Samuels, Guard - Bishop McNamara (Hyattsville)
Rhode Island
Vanessa Harris, Guard - Bishop McNamara (Hyattsville)
Amori Jarrett, Guard - Mt. Zion Prep (Seabrook)
Richmond
Alicia Newell, Guard - Elizabeth Seton (Bladensburg)
South Carolina
Maddy McDaniel, Guard - Bishop McNamara (Hyattsville)
UConn
Kelis Fisher, Guard - Roland Park Country (Baltimore)
Vermont
Madison Hall, Forward - Good Counsel (Olney)
West Virginia
Gia Cook, Guard - Bishop McNamara (Hyattsville)
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Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.