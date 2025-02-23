Mount Carmel's Historic Basketball Victory Highlights Championship Saturday in the MIAA
It was arguably the best week in the history of Our Lady of Mount Carmel boys basketball. The Cougars won the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title with a 55-50 victory over St. Frances Academy at Chesapeake Employees Insurance Arena on the campus of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) Saturday.
The Cougars (31-4 overall), ranked No. 2 in High School On SI's Maryland Top 25, held off a late St. Frances rally to win their first A Conference title. The Essex (Md.) school, in its 14th season as an A Conference member (previously was in B), lost in the 2022 and 2015 final.
Ralph Rudusans, a 6-foot-6 forward, scored 17 points and was the championship game’s Most Valuable Player. Junior Mancho, a 6-9 sophomore center, added 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
The Cougars built a 11-point in the fourth quarter against No. 4 St. Frances (28-7), which pulled within 52-50 with 64 seconds left in regulation. The Cougars defeated No. 5 Archbishop Spalding (64-62 in semifinals) and No. 13 John Carroll School (60-53 in quarterfinals) earlier in the week.
Monday, Mount Carmel coach Tony Martin was named the Baltimore Catholic League Coach of the Year for the first time. With Saturday’s victory, he became the first coach to win a MIAA title at three schools (Spalding and John Carroll).
The Cougars, who will be the No. 1 seed for the Baltimore Catholic League Tournament which starts Thursday, are in position to claim the No. 1 spot in the state poll after No. 1 DeMatha Catholic’s home loss to No. 14 Bishop McNamara in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tourney quarterfinals.
Severn School and Saints Peter & Paul continued their reigns Saturday. Severn (20-5) defeated St. Paul’s School (20-10), 51-42, in the B final. Saints Peter & Paul (19-4) claimed their second C title with a 60-50 win over Key School (11-9).
Here are the all-tournament teams as selected by Derek Toney
A CONFERENCE
Most Outstanding Player - Mario Tatum, Our Lady of Mount, Sr., guard
Tatum was clutch as the Cougars won their first MIAA A Conference, the 6-2 senior guard hit two free throws with 35.8 seconds left in regulation in the title game win over St. Frances and scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth in a 64-62 semifinal decision over Archbishop Spalding. He had 14 points in the quarterfinals.
All-tournament team
Braxton Bogard, Archbishop Spalding, Fr., center/forward
Jasiah Cannady, St. Frances Academy, Jr., guard
Patrick Curtin, Glenelg Country School, Sr., guard
Trent Egbiremolen, St. Frances Academy, Jr., guard
Ralph Rudusans, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Jr., forward
B CONFERENCE
Most Outstanding Player - Jacob Randall, Severn School
Randall was efficient on both ends as Severn won its second straight championship following.a 30-year drought. The 6-foot-3 senior guard/forward overcame two early fouls to post 15 points, five rebounds and a block. Randall, who had 11 points in the Admirals’ semifinal win over St. Mary’s, is committed to the University of Chicago.
All-tournament team
Elijah Croskey, Annapolis Area Christian School, Sr., guard
Daniel Growney, Severn School, Sr., guard
Sean Harvey, Severn School, Jr., guard
Tyler Tillman, St. Mary’s, Sr., guard
Cahron Wheeler, St. Paul’s School, So., forward
C CONFERENCE
Most Outstanding Player - Garett Hemingway, Saints Peter & Paul
Hemingway capped his four-year varsity career in the style as the Sabers repeated as C champions. The 6-foot-3 guard/forward had 29 points, five rebounds and five steals in the title game victory over Key School. He had 37 in the semifinals against Beth Tfiloh, becoming the first player in program history to reach 2,000 career points.
All-tournament team
J’Cobi Woodson Cristo Rey Jesuit, Jr., guard/forward
Angus Lunt-Woodward, Key School, Sr., forward
J.J. Rankin, Saints Peter & Paul, Jr., guard
Rafi Samuel, Beth Tfiloh, Jr., guard
Anja Yette, Key School, So., guard