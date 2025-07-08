Wizards Trade for Cam Whitmore, Bringing Maryland Native Back Home
The Washington Wizards have acquired Cam Whitmore in a trade with the Houston Rockets.
Whitmore Traded to Wizards in Homecoming Move
Whitmore, an Odenton, Maryland native, joins the franchise he grew up cheering for as a child. In exchange for Whitmore, the Rockets will receive a pair of second-round picks.
Local Talent Returns to D.C. Roots
“I think it’s awesome for the Washington Wizards,” said Washington, D.C. sports talk radio host Lynnell Willingham on 106.7 The Fan. “It’s a home run move for the Wizards.”
Flashes of Stardom in Houston
In two seasons with the Rockets, Whitmore averaged 10.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 98 appearances. In his three starts during the 2024-25 campaign, the 6-foot-7, 232-pound forward averaged 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting .580 from the field.
Whitmore, who turned 21 on July 8, was selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after being named BIG EAST Freshman of the Year at Villanova where he averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in his lone college season.
College Breakout at Villanova
During his prep career at Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, Maryland, Whitmore was a five-star recruit and one of the nation’s top student-athletes in the Class of 2022. He earned various accolades including being named a McDonald’s All-American and the Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year. He was also named MVP of the 2022 FIBA Under-18 Americas Championship.