Wizards Trade for Cam Whitmore, Bringing Maryland Native Back Home

The Washington Wizards acquired former Villanova star and Archbishop Spalding standout Cam Whitmore from the Houston Rockets in exchange for two second-round picks

Brandy Simms

Baltimore native and Archbishop Spalding grad Cam Whitmore (7) has been traded by the NBA's Houston Rockets to Washington Wizards, close to his hometown.
Baltimore native and Archbishop Spalding grad Cam Whitmore (7) has been traded by the NBA's Houston Rockets to Washington Wizards, close to his hometown.

The Washington Wizards have acquired Cam Whitmore in a trade with the Houston Rockets. 

Whitmore Traded to Wizards in Homecoming Move

Whitmore, an Odenton, Maryland native, joins the franchise he grew up cheering for as a child. In exchange for Whitmore, the Rockets will receive a pair of second-round picks. 

Local Talent Returns to D.C. Roots

“I think it’s awesome for the Washington Wizards,” said Washington, D.C. sports talk radio host Lynnell Willingham on 106.7 The Fan. “It’s a home run move for the Wizards.” 

Flashes of Stardom in Houston

In two seasons with the Rockets, Whitmore averaged 10.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 98 appearances. In his three starts during the 2024-25 campaign, the 6-foot-7, 232-pound forward averaged 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting .580 from the field.  

Whitmore, who turned 21 on July 8, was selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after being named BIG EAST Freshman of the Year at Villanova where he averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in his lone college season. 

College Breakout at Villanova

During his prep career at Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, Maryland, Whitmore was a five-star recruit and one of the nation’s top student-athletes in the Class of 2022. He earned various accolades including being named a McDonald’s All-American and the Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year. He was also named MVP of the 2022 FIBA Under-18 Americas Championship. 

Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

