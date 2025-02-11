Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/11/2025)
As the regular season winds down, Montgomery County has been arguably the state’s best league. Six teams are ranked in the latest Maryland girls high school basketball Top 25 poll.
Seneca Valley (No. 19) and Walter Johnson (No. 22) enter the rankings. They join No. 18 Winston Churchill, No. 20 Walt Whitman, defending Class 4A state champ Clarksburg (No. 21) and reigning Montomgery County league champ Bethesda-Chevy Chase (No. 23).
Nationally-ranked Bishop McNamara remains No. 1 followed by Bullis School, St. Frances Academy, Elizabeth Seton and St. Vincent Pallotti.
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA (20-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs extended their winning streak to 16, defeating No. 8 St. Mary’s Ryken, 67-47, and No. 4 Elizabeth Seton, 56-43.
2. BULLIS SCHOOL (17-6)
Previous rank: 2
The Bulldogs went 3-0, defeating St. Andrew’s Episcopal (71-22), The Connelly School of the Holy Child (74-31) and Georgetown Day School (D.C.), 91-30.
3. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (21-4)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers defeated No. 13 McDonogh School, 63-47, and No. 8 Rosedale Christian Academy, 74-30.
4. ELIZABETH SETON (16-7)
Previous rank: 4
The Roadrunners lost to No. 1 Bishop McNamara and District of Columbia No. 2 St. John’s College after a 62-52 win over No. 10 Our Lady of Good Counsel.
5. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (15-11)
Previous rank: 5
The Panthers defeated then-No. 18 St. Mary’s, 42-40, and Mercy, 50-47.
6. MOUNT ZION PREP (18-7)
Previous rank: 6
The Knights, who didn’t play last week, play Virginia Academy and Caravel Academy (Del.) this week.
7. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (20-9)
Previous rank: 7
The Crusaders went 2-2, defeating Evergreen Christian (Va.) and Clinton Grace Christian School and losing Imhotep Charter (Pa.) and Central Pointe Christian (Fla.).
8. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (20-7)
Previous rank: 8
The Panthers lost to No. 3 St. Frances Academy after a 57-32 victory over Springdale Prep.
9. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (16-9)
Previous rank: 9
The Knights lost to No. 1 Bishop McNamara (67-47) and Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 72-43, after a 68-38 win over Northern-Calvert.
10. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (8-11)
Previous rank: 10
The Falcons defeated Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 52-18, after a 62-52 loss to No. 4 Elizabeth Seton.
11. PIKESVILLE (15-1)
Previous rank: 11
The Panthers defeated Sparrows Point (73-23) and New Town (63-34).
12. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (14-3)
Previous rank: 12
The Jaguars defeated Laurel (73-29), Henry A. Wise (54-49) and Suitland (72-31).
13. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (14-11)
Previous rank: 13
The Eagles went 2-1, defeating Baltimore Polytechnic Institute (56-55) and No. 15 St. Timothy’s School (49-36) and lost to No. 3 St. Frances Academy.
14. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (15-9)
Previous rank: 14
The Cougars defeated Mercy, 68-56, and Archbishop Spalding, 59-47.
15. ST. TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL (13-10)
Previous rank: 15
St. Timothy’s lost to No. 13 McDonogh School after victories over then-No. 18 St. Mary’s (50-41) and Roland Park Country School (55-50).
16. FOREST PARK (16-4)
Previous rank: 16
The Foresters went 3-0, defeating Frederick Douglass-Baltimore, Reginald Lewis and Woodlawn.
17. WESTERN (16-3)
Previous rank: 17
The Doves extended their win streak to eight with victories over Paul Laurence Dunbar (65-27), Southwestern (forfeit) and Lake Clifton (69-14).
18. WINSTON CHURCHILL (12-2)
Previous rank: 22
The Bulldogs ran their winning streak to six with victories over Richard Montgomery (53-47), Thomas S. Wootton (63-39) and then-No. 21 Walt Whitman.
19. SENECA VALLEY (16-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Screaming Eagles extended their win streak to nine, defeating then-No. 21 Walt Whitman (53-46), Northwest (62-34) and Quince Orchard (64-34).
20. WALT WHITMAN (13-5)
Previous rank: 21
The Vikings went 1-2, defeating then-No. 19 Clarksburg, 67-56, and losing to Seneca Valley (53-46) an
21. CLARKSBURG (15-3)
Previous rank: 19
The Coyotes defeated Northwest, 54-32, after a 67-56 loss to then-No. 21 Walt Whitman.
22. WALTER JOHNSON (15-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Wildcats went 3-0, including a 59-54 victory over then-No. 20 Bethesda-Chevy Chase.
23. BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE (15-3)
Previous rank: 20
The Barons lost to Walter Johnson, 59-54.
24. OAKDALE (18-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Bears defeated North Hagerstown, 58-39, and Urbana, 70-64.
25. LEONARDTOWN (17-1)
Previous rank: 24
The Raiders extended their winning streak to 12, defeating Lackey, 63-11, and Northern-Calvert, 39-29.