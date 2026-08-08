One of Track's Fastest-Growing Rivalries Has a New Winner: Jayden DeLeon Beats Quincy Wilson

One of the nation's fastest-growing track rivalries added another memorable chapter Friday night. Recent Oakland Mills graduate Jayden DeLeon edged Olympic gold medalist and Bullis School graduate Quincy Wilson to win the men's 400 meters at the World U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, setting a championship record of 44.47 seconds.

Wilson, an Olympic gold medalist, who graduated from Bullis School (Potomac, Maryland) in May, finished the race in 44.62 seconds to take home the silver medal.

DeLeon Surges To World Title

Following the victory, DeLeon, an LSU signee, took to social media and, without ever mentioning Wilson, fanned the flames of the growing rivalry between the two recent Maryland high school sensations.

"No more talking, no more doubting me, no nothing," DeLeon said in a statement shared on Instagram. "I'm the best to ever do this – ever."

DeLeon won the 400 meter race in a late surge and added to his 2026 breakout season where he also claimed the USATF U20 national title in 44.52.

"We bring back gold every single time no matter what jersey we got on," said DeLeon, who trains with The House Running Club (Washington, DC).

Historic Season Continues

DeLeon, a Howard County native, established himself as one of the fastest high school quarter-milers in U.S. history. At the USATF U20 Championships, DeLeon's 44.52 time made him the second-fastest high school 400m runner behind Wilson and helped him secure a spot on Team USA for the World U20 Championships.

Earlier this year, DeLeon ran a 32.75 300m, a time that helped him rank No. 5 all-time among U.S. high school runners.

DeLeon has captured multiple national-level wins and personal bests during the 2026 campaign including a 20.68 200m at the Nike Outdoor Nationals. The Howard County product also posted a 46.33 400m at the New Balance Nationals before the summer.

Meanwhile, Quincy Wilson is gearing up for his freshman campaign at the University of Maryland after a stellar high school career at the Montgomery County private school. The Bullis School product was named the Gatorade Maryland Boys Track & Field Player of the Year for the third consecutive time. He won the award in 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Friday's race marked the third meeting between the two this year, with DeLeon winning the last two after Wilson captured their first matchup earlier in the season. With this rivalry heating up, the pair will certainly continue to face-off as they embark on their college careers and continue to seek glory on the international stage