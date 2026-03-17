Photo Finish for the Ages as Quincy Wilson Breaks Record, Wins by 0.01 at Nationals

There was a photo finish on Saturday at the New Balance Nationals in Boston.

The four-day competition draws the top middle school and high school track and field athletes from across the nation.

Quincy Wilson Edged a Maryland Rival in a Photo Finish

Olympic gold medalist and Bullis School (Potomac, Maryland) senior Quincy Wilson outdistanced another Maryland high school senior sprinter by the slimmest of margins in the 400-meter final.

Wilson, a University of Maryland signee, captured first place honors in the New Balance Nationals with a time of 45.37 to break his own national record.

Wilson defeated Montgomery Blair High School (Silver Spring, Maryland) senior and Louisiana State University signee Jayden DeLeon who finished the race in 45.38.

Wilson Has Dominated the 400 Meters at the New Balance Nationals

The win marked Wilson’s fourth consecutive New Balance Nationals Indoor 400-meter title, completing a clean sweep for the Bullis School product who has won the event every year since his freshman campaign.

Wilson will graduate from high school as Maryland’s greatest all-time 400-meter runner.

Bullis School Olympian Moves Closer to His University of Maryland Career

The Olympian is expected to bring notoriety and championship appeal to the University of Maryland’s track and field program.

“Quincy is a generational athlete who has the upside to continue to thrive at the top of our sport,” said Olympic gold medalist Andrew Valmon, head coach of the University of Maryland’s track and field program. “His support system here at Maryland, in his home state, is unmatched.”

Rekindling Memories of Renaldo Nehemiah

Former University of Maryland track and field star Renaldo Nehemiah was a member of the 1980 United States Olympic team but did not participate in the Russia games because of the U.S. boycott that year.

During his tenure at the University of Maryland, Nehemiah earned five NCAA All-American honors and three NCAA titles as a hurdler. In addition to the Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame, Nehemiah also holds membership in the USA Track and Field Hall of Fame and the Collegiate Athlete Track and Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame.

Despite not playing college football, Nehemiah, who was nicknamed “Skeets,” signed a contract to play in the National Football League with the San Francisco 49ers prior to the 1982 season. He appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated in April 1982 wearing a San Francisco 49ers uniform with a football cradled on his arm while jumping over a hurdle.

“Skeets” Nehemiah, who played wide receiver, spent three seasons with the 49ers and won a Super Bowl ring with the team in 1985.

Ironically, Quincy Wilson’s high school coach at Bullis, Joe Lee, was once coached at George Mason University by “Skeets” Nehemiah.

“Aside from being thrilled that Quincy made the decision to go to Maryland,” Nehemiah told High School On SI. “He has the talent to pick up where I left off. Quincy is exactly what Maryland and the track program needed. A highly sought after high school phenom, that could be the beginning of a new era for Maryland track and field. His star power and ultimate success will attract other high profile high schoolers and transfers who might want to run on the same team with Quincy.”