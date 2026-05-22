Perryville’s Zach Bines Headlines 2026 UCBAC All-Conference Baseball Team

The Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference (UCBAC), which is comprised of schools of Harford and Cecil Counties in Maryland, announced its 2026 all-conference baseball teams.

Perryville’s Zach Bines was named the conference’s Player of the Year. Bines hit for a .476 average in 2026 and delivered 11 extra-base hits, including three home runs. He was a force on the base paths where he stole 23 bases and scored 37 runs. In addition, he collected 14 RBI.

Bines Emerged as League’s Top Player

Bines also contributed on the mound for the Rising Sun pitching staff. He posted a 1.99 ERA over 25 innings of work, winning three games and saving one. He also recorded 35 strikeouts.

Conley Dominated on the Mound

Pitcher of the Year honors went to Fallston’s Reese Conley, who made 10 starts and finished with a perfect 7-0 record for the Cougars. Conley tossed 47.2 innings in 2026 and allowed just 32 hits and nine earned runs. He also struck out 87 batters. He did allow 42 walks, which elevated his WHIP to 1.552, but his ERA was a sparkling 1.32. In addition, opponents hit just .185 batting against him.

Perryville coach Ricky Davis, who led the Panthers to an 18-6 overall record, as well as a 10-4 mark in the league, was named UCBAC Coach of the Year.

Patterson Mill Leads All-Conference Selections

League champion Patterson Mill, which will play for the Class 1A state championship on Friday evening at

Ripken Stadium, had a league-best four players named first-team All-UCBAC. The Huskies also had two more on the second-team.

UCBAC All-Division Teams

2026 Player of the Year

Zach Bines - Perryville

2026 Pitcher of the Year

Reese Conley - Fallston

2026 Coach of the Year

Ricky Davis - Perryville

First Team

Tre McInnes - 12 - Patterson Mill

Reese Conley - 12 - Fallston

Zach Bines - 12 - Perryville

Dom Ferigno - 12 - Perryville

Trevor Zakowsky - 12 - Aberdeen

Nathaniel Burd - 11 - North Harford

Chris Dietz - 12 - C. Milton Wright

Julian Ringold - 12 - Havre de Grace

Aiden Sullivan - 12 - Harford Tech

Colton Leitgeb - 12 - Bo Manor

Dylan Baum - 10 - North East

Brycen Hunter - 11 - Patterson Mill

Jedd Carll - 11 - North Harford

Finn Rebasti - 12 - Fallston

Jackson Adcock - 11 - Bo Manor

Peter Weber - 10 - Patterson Mill

Logan Scheeler - 12 - Patterson Mill

Zach Lane - 12 - Harford Tech

Second Team

Dylan Blankenship - 12 - Rising Sun

Nolan Soriano - 12 - Havre de Grace

Ethan Bouchard - 12 - Rising Sun

Kaleb Kennedy - 12 - Elkton

Cody Shuler - 11 - North East

Tyler Stevens - 12 - Joppatowne

Justin Padin - 11 - Edgewood

Braxton Stocking - 12 - Bel Air

Noah Shillman - 12 - Bel Air

Jonam Yee - 11 - C. Milton Wright

Chase Holderer - 11 - Bo Manor

Ben Kersch - 10 - Fallston

Carter Manara - 12 - Harford Tech

Keith Reedy - 11 - Patterson Mill

Brady McGuirk - 10 - Perryville

Zach Rose - 10 - North Harford

Zach Loewe - 12 - Fallston

Mason Hemelt - 11 - Patterson Mill

Honorable Mention

Conner Vecchioni - 11 - Bel Air

Tyler Fenwick - 11 - Bel Air

Evan Hornberger - 12 - Perryville

Ayden Fleming - 12 - Aberdeen

Charlie Kitz - 12 - C. Milton Wright

Jackson Hash - 12 - North East

Brandon Battaglia - 12 - Harford Tech

Tyler Nelson - 11 - Perryville

David Belser - 10 - Elkton