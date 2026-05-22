Perryville’s Zach Bines Headlines 2026 UCBAC All-Conference Baseball Team
The Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference (UCBAC), which is comprised of schools of Harford and Cecil Counties in Maryland, announced its 2026 all-conference baseball teams.
Perryville’s Zach Bines was named the conference’s Player of the Year. Bines hit for a .476 average in 2026 and delivered 11 extra-base hits, including three home runs. He was a force on the base paths where he stole 23 bases and scored 37 runs. In addition, he collected 14 RBI.
Bines Emerged as League’s Top Player
Bines also contributed on the mound for the Rising Sun pitching staff. He posted a 1.99 ERA over 25 innings of work, winning three games and saving one. He also recorded 35 strikeouts.
Conley Dominated on the Mound
Pitcher of the Year honors went to Fallston’s Reese Conley, who made 10 starts and finished with a perfect 7-0 record for the Cougars. Conley tossed 47.2 innings in 2026 and allowed just 32 hits and nine earned runs. He also struck out 87 batters. He did allow 42 walks, which elevated his WHIP to 1.552, but his ERA was a sparkling 1.32. In addition, opponents hit just .185 batting against him.
Perryville coach Ricky Davis, who led the Panthers to an 18-6 overall record, as well as a 10-4 mark in the league, was named UCBAC Coach of the Year.
Patterson Mill Leads All-Conference Selections
League champion Patterson Mill, which will play for the Class 1A state championship on Friday evening at
Ripken Stadium, had a league-best four players named first-team All-UCBAC. The Huskies also had two more on the second-team.
UCBAC All-Division Teams
2026 Player of the Year
Zach Bines - Perryville
2026 Pitcher of the Year
Reese Conley - Fallston
2026 Coach of the Year
Ricky Davis - Perryville
First Team
Tre McInnes - 12 - Patterson Mill
Reese Conley - 12 - Fallston
Zach Bines - 12 - Perryville
Dom Ferigno - 12 - Perryville
Trevor Zakowsky - 12 - Aberdeen
Nathaniel Burd - 11 - North Harford
Chris Dietz - 12 - C. Milton Wright
Julian Ringold - 12 - Havre de Grace
Aiden Sullivan - 12 - Harford Tech
Colton Leitgeb - 12 - Bo Manor
Dylan Baum - 10 - North East
Brycen Hunter - 11 - Patterson Mill
Jedd Carll - 11 - North Harford
Finn Rebasti - 12 - Fallston
Jackson Adcock - 11 - Bo Manor
Peter Weber - 10 - Patterson Mill
Logan Scheeler - 12 - Patterson Mill
Zach Lane - 12 - Harford Tech
Second Team
Dylan Blankenship - 12 - Rising Sun
Nolan Soriano - 12 - Havre de Grace
Ethan Bouchard - 12 - Rising Sun
Kaleb Kennedy - 12 - Elkton
Cody Shuler - 11 - North East
Tyler Stevens - 12 - Joppatowne
Justin Padin - 11 - Edgewood
Braxton Stocking - 12 - Bel Air
Noah Shillman - 12 - Bel Air
Jonam Yee - 11 - C. Milton Wright
Chase Holderer - 11 - Bo Manor
Ben Kersch - 10 - Fallston
Carter Manara - 12 - Harford Tech
Keith Reedy - 11 - Patterson Mill
Brady McGuirk - 10 - Perryville
Zach Rose - 10 - North Harford
Zach Loewe - 12 - Fallston
Mason Hemelt - 11 - Patterson Mill
Honorable Mention
Conner Vecchioni - 11 - Bel Air
Tyler Fenwick - 11 - Bel Air
Evan Hornberger - 12 - Perryville
Ayden Fleming - 12 - Aberdeen
Charlie Kitz - 12 - C. Milton Wright
Jackson Hash - 12 - North East
Brandon Battaglia - 12 - Harford Tech
Tyler Nelson - 11 - Perryville
David Belser - 10 - Elkton
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Gary Adornato is the Senior VP of Content for High School On SI and SBLive Sports. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University. In 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.