Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Baseball Player of the Week - May 18, 2026

We're halfway through May, and high school baseball season is almost over. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland High School Baseball Player of the Week?

With a limited number of games this time around, we still nominated 16 athletes for games played from May 11-17.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Troy Smith of Leonardtown.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees below.

Voting ends Sunday, May 24, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Noah Vasey, Archbishop Spalding

Vasey, a senior and Fairmont State commit, hit a walk-off single to lift Archbishop Spalding to a 4-3 victory over Mount Saint Joseph for the school's fourth MIAA A title in five years.

Jason Marll Jr., Archbishop Spalding

Marll, a sophomore, was named the MIAA A Championship MVP for batting .750 with six RBIs in two games for the Cavaliers.

Ryan Zanni, Sherwood

Zanni, a senior, pitched a complete-game shutout to lead Sherwood to a 4-0 victory over Catonsville in the MPSSAA 3A state quarterfinals.

Noah Caruso, Whitman

Caruso, a sophomore, hit three RBIs to help Whitman knock out defending state champion Walter Johnson 11-4 for their third regional title in four years.

Giacomo Iorio, Damascus

Iorio, a senior and Frederick Community College commit, hit two home runs in Damascus' 7-3 win over Magruder in the MPSSAA 3A regional finals.

Owen Hauser, Blair

Hauser, a senior and Bucknell commit, struck out 10 batters on the mound and hit four RBIs at the plate in Blair's 13-3 victory over Paint Branch in the MPSSAA 4A regional finals.

Gabe Durraj, Dulaney

Durrak, a junior, registered five RBIs, a double, a triple, and a run on 2-for-3 batting in Dulaney's 16-2 blowout win over DuVal in the MPSSAA 4A state quarterfinals.

Caleb Lamont, Dulaney

In the same game, the sophomore Lamont went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, a double, and two runs.

Jaxon Teson, Smithsburg

Teson, a junior, drove in four runs on two hits, including a three-run homer, in Smithsburg's 18-3 victory over Boonsboro in the MPSSAA 1A regional finals.

Kairee Williams, Pikesville

Williams, a senior, drove in four runs on four hits, including two doubles, in Pikesville's 17-3 win over CMITAN in the MPSSAA 1A regional finals.

Brady Perry, C. Milton Wright

Perry finished with four RBIs, a double, and a triple in C. Milton Wright's dominant 24-0 shutout victory over Douglass-PG in the MPSSAA 2A state quarterfinals.

Riley Whitney, Patuxent

Whitney had two incredible performances for Patuxent this past week. First, the senior hit three home runs in the Panthers' 13-0 win over Lackey in the MPSSAA 1A regional finals. Then, he went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer in the team's 9-3 victory over Mardela in the state quarterfinals.

Sean Beach, Chopticon

Beach, a senior, struck out nine batters in four innings to lead Chopticon to a 10-0 victory over Oxon Hill in the MPSSAA 3A regional finals.

Austin Garner, Chopticon

Garner, a senior, launched two home runs in the Braves' 4-1 win over Oakdale in the state quarterfinals.

Grant Hearron, Fallston

Hearron drove in four runs on two hits in Fallston's dominant 27-0 victory over Chesapeake-B in the MPSSAA 2A regional finals.

Reese Conley, Fallston

Conley, a senior and Neumann College commit, struck out 12 batters in the Cougars' 8-1 win over Middletown in the state quarterfinals.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.