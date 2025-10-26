High School

Prince George's County High School Football Recaps and Scores - Oct. 24-25, 2025

PG County football recaps include Wise-Suitland, Potomac-Flowers, and Oxon Hill-Bladensburg

Harry Lichtman

Week 8 of the 2025 Maryland high school football season in Prince George's County took place this weekend. Once again there were many lopsided victories in the county. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores and news.

Wise 45, Suitland 6

Both Wise and Suitland entered Friday night's contest as PG County contenders. However, it was the Pumas who dominated for the home victory. Steve Rapp's squad has now won five straight as they proved to still be a Maryland football powerhouse. With Friday night's result, both teams are now 6-2.

Charles H. Flowers 35, Potomac 7

No Dameon Powell, no problem. Flowers continued to play dominant football as they blew out Potomac to remain unbeaten at 8-0. Jaguars running back Kodi Gardner continues to impress as he scored four touchdowns on Friday night. He now has 22 on the year, just two shy of the Flowers program record.

Oxon Hill 72, Bladensburg 0

Finally, it wasn't even close as Oxon Hill absolutely demolished a winless Bladensburg squad to improve to 6-2 on the season. The Clippers just clicked on all cylinders throughout the evening. Also it was special for Oxon Hill head coach Craig Jefferies as he won his 200th game.

Other Prince George's County Maryland High School Football Scores

Friday, Oct. 24

Douglass-PG 34, Fairmont Heights 6

Eleanor Roosevelt 35, Laurel 0

Gwynn Park 38, Friendly 0

Saturday, Oct. 25

Bowie 12, Parkdale 6

Largo 46, Surrattsville 6

DuVal 47, Northwestern 6

Central 38, Crossland 19

