Prince George's County Maryland High School Football Recaps - Sept 19, 2025

Two marquee games included Wise-Flowers and Suitland-Oxon Hill

Harry Lichtman

Week 3 of high school football season in Prince George's County, Maryland kicked off on Friday night, with a couple marquee games taking place. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.

Flowers 17, Wise 6

This was the Game of the Week in PG County as rivals Flowers and Wise faced off on Friday night. The Jaguars overcame a 6-0 deficit early on to score 17 unanswered points to beat the Pumas for the first time since 2022. Flowers remains unbeaten at 3-0 while Wise falls to 1-2 to start the season.

The lone Pumas score came in the first quarter when quarterback Eric Wedge connected with Xavier Reed for a red zone touchdown. Then the Jaguars responded as Kodi Gardner scored two touchdown runs, including a 60-yarder. This turned out to be a statement win for Dameon Powell's squad.

Oxon Hill 21, Suitland 18

The other big game in PG County featured Suitland and Oxon Hill in a battle of two 2-0 teams. The Clippers just barely edged by the Rams for the three-point victory to improve to 3-0. Oxon Hill quarterback Amir Elder threw a touchdown pass to Kadyn Johns in the first quarter, while Johns had a 47-yard touchdown run in the fourth. Down 21-12 late, Suitland scored six to make it a one-score game, but the ensuing onside kick went out of bounds, sealing it for the Clippers.

