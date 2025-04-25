Roger Garfield is named new head basketball coach at Loyola Blakefield
Loyola Blakefield in Towson, Maryland has announced the hiring of Roger Garfield as the school’s new varsity basketball head coach.
Garfield, who has served as an assistant coach at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. since 2016, replaces Josh Czerski who stepped down last month and subsequently accepted the head coaching position at Baltimore City's Meganthaler High School.
Garfield had a stint as associate head coach at Gonzaga from 2022 to 2025 and also worked as an assistant coach at Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda, Maryland from 2010 to 2015.
“Roger made a big impact on the search committee as an educator and coach who could build a program that will foster a culture of champions at Loyola,” Loyola Blakefield Athletic Director Blake Henry said in a news release on the school’s website. “We are excited for him to meet the team and start working on building relationships with our current players and families.”
During his tenure at Gonzaga, Garfield helped guide the Purple Eagles to a pair of Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships and three District of Columbia State Athletic Association titles.
In addition to his coaching duties, Garfield will also join the Loyola Blakefield faculty as a teacher.
The Loyola Blakefield Dons basketball program competes in the Baltimore Catholic League (BCL) and the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA).
Numerous Baltimore Catholic League alumni have gone on to play and/or coach college and professional basketball including Carmelo Anthony, Juan Dixon, Rudy Gay and Steve Wojciechowski.
“I consider it both a joy and a privilege to coach the game of basketball,” said Garfield. “Leading and teaching the young men of Loyola is an extraordinary honor. Loyola is a vibrant school with a sterling academic reputation, and I am eager to contribute by modeling accountability, leadership, and a growth mindset. Through basketball, we will nurture the holistic development of our students – in mind, body, and spirit. Together, we’ll build a program of industrious, intelligent, and compassionate athletes who are prepared to serve, lead, and – in the spirit of St. Ignatius Loyola – set the world on fire with passion. The journey will be challenging, but we will embrace those challenges wholeheartedly. To the coaches and players who have helped prepare me for this moment – and to the people at Loyola who have placed their faith in me – thank you.”