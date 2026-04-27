Severn Goalie Chase Krukiel Commits to Le Moyne Lacrosse

Not long ago, we focused on a 2027 MIAA lacrosse player who committed to a program (Queens) that has a pipeline with the conference, but is still pretty new to Division I Lacrosse. Now, we feature an MIAA student-athlete who is from the same class and has chosen a program where the same applies. Severn goalie Chase Krukiel will travel to Syracuse, New York, for college and play for Coach Dan Sheehan and the Le Moyne College Dolphins.

Why Le Moyne Fits the Mold

Le Moyne lacrosse began Division I competition in 2024 after a legendary Division II run. Throughout those years, Coach Dan Sheehan, who just completed his 29th season leading the Northeast Conference (NEC) program that sports the green and gold, ended the era with some remarkable accomplishments.

Le Moyne’s Dominant Past, Promising Future

The highlights were six national titles, four additional championship game appearances, four undefeated finishes, and more than 360 wins. After being independent in 2024, the Dolphins have competed in recently reformed NEC lacrosse conference for the past two years. Le Moyne has shown promise so far, with several conference and non-conference victories. Of course, next season, they will be eligible for the postseason, with the NEC getting conference tournament champion getting an automatic bid. The Dolphins will have a couple of MIAA products on their roster. One was a freshman this year, and the other is set to head to arrive in the fall.

Why Krukiel Chose Le Moyne

Syracuse is known for its cold, snowy winters. And, sure enough, that was one of the reasons why Chase chose his future school and program. He was set on going north. Also, Chase was looking for a program where he feels he could make an impact early in his college career. Le Moyne will likely give him that opportunity. Finally, during his visit, he and Sheehan really connected. Sheehan is quite relatable and shares similar interests.

Looking Ahead at the Next Level

Many congratulations and best of luck to Chase Krukiel. One must remember that, currently, he is playing a nice part in the Severn Admirals taking big steps under second-year coach Keegan Wilkinson. The Admirals have been a nice MIAA A Conference surprise in 2026 and are in good shape to earn the program's first playoff appearance since 2023. Krukiel could one day have a chance to do the same with Le Moyne. They will be even more adjusted to Division I competition, and, as mentioned above, have a clear goal entering NEC Tournament play.