Severn Goalie Chase Krukiel Commits to Le Moyne Lacrosse
Not long ago, we focused on a 2027 MIAA lacrosse player who committed to a program (Queens) that has a pipeline with the conference, but is still pretty new to Division I Lacrosse. Now, we feature an MIAA student-athlete who is from the same class and has chosen a program where the same applies. Severn goalie Chase Krukiel will travel to Syracuse, New York, for college and play for Coach Dan Sheehan and the Le Moyne College Dolphins.
Why Le Moyne Fits the Mold
Le Moyne lacrosse began Division I competition in 2024 after a legendary Division II run. Throughout those years, Coach Dan Sheehan, who just completed his 29th season leading the Northeast Conference (NEC) program that sports the green and gold, ended the era with some remarkable accomplishments.
Le Moyne’s Dominant Past, Promising Future
The highlights were six national titles, four additional championship game appearances, four undefeated finishes, and more than 360 wins. After being independent in 2024, the Dolphins have competed in recently reformed NEC lacrosse conference for the past two years. Le Moyne has shown promise so far, with several conference and non-conference victories. Of course, next season, they will be eligible for the postseason, with the NEC getting conference tournament champion getting an automatic bid. The Dolphins will have a couple of MIAA products on their roster. One was a freshman this year, and the other is set to head to arrive in the fall.
Why Krukiel Chose Le Moyne
Syracuse is known for its cold, snowy winters. And, sure enough, that was one of the reasons why Chase chose his future school and program. He was set on going north. Also, Chase was looking for a program where he feels he could make an impact early in his college career. Le Moyne will likely give him that opportunity. Finally, during his visit, he and Sheehan really connected. Sheehan is quite relatable and shares similar interests.
Looking Ahead at the Next Level
Many congratulations and best of luck to Chase Krukiel. One must remember that, currently, he is playing a nice part in the Severn Admirals taking big steps under second-year coach Keegan Wilkinson. The Admirals have been a nice MIAA A Conference surprise in 2026 and are in good shape to earn the program's first playoff appearance since 2023. Krukiel could one day have a chance to do the same with Le Moyne. They will be even more adjusted to Division I competition, and, as mentioned above, have a clear goal entering NEC Tournament play.
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Al Franyo has been a die-hard fan and follower of lacrosse, especially at the high school and college levels, since the late-80s. He absolutely loves watching games, as well as talking and writing about the sport. On Facebook, he founded the College Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has well over 15,000 members, and helped found and runs the MIAA Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has nearly 5,000 members. The MIAA A Conference is one of the strongest, most competitive and exciting high school conferences in America. Three of his favorite topics include recruiting news about players making college commitments, programs taking the next steps under their respective head coaches, and programs that are so-called "sleepers" when it comes to being very good to great. Even with lacrosse growing at such a rapid pace, Franyo loves how it is still such a small, tight, and fun world. And, in many ways, it is its own culture. He began writing about his favorite sport for High School On SI in 2024. Twitter: @alfranyo