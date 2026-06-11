Bishop Guertin's Will Adams Embraces Top Ranking as New England's No. 1 Running Back in Class of 2029

Class of 2029 running back Will Adams has quickly emerged as one of New England's top backfield prospects. As a dual-threat offensive player, Bishop Guertin (New Hampshire) High School's star has recently been listed as the No.1 running back in New England for the class of 2029 by Prep Redzone.

Adams made an immediate impact as a freshman on the Cardinals' varsity roster. In his first season, he proved he is capable of playing out of the backfield and as a receiver. On top of that, Adams also spends some time on the defensive side of the ball as a linebacker. He is building a list of accomplishments more commonly associated with upperclassmen.

After being ranked as the top Class of 2029 running back in New England, Adams had this to say about his accomplishment.

"It’s definitely an honor, and I’m grateful for the recognition. At the same time, rankings are just motivation for me to keep working. There are a lot of talented players in New England, and I know I still have a lot to improve on," Adams said. "My focus is on getting better every day, helping my team win, and earning everything that comes my way."

Adams' response reflects a level of maturity uncommon for a player his age, and that's because he recognized what type of player he was at such a young age.

While it may take some players until their high school years to understand they can be high-level football players, Adams' case was different. For him, it happened in middle school.

Early Success Fueled Confidence

"Winning the Massachusetts State Championship in 7th grade and playing at AYF Nationals in Florida was probably the first time I realized I could be a high-level player. It gave me confidence, but it also taught me the value of teamwork and hard work," Adams said.

Most players don't get the taste of success until later in their careers, but for Adams, it came early. Oftentimes, this can lead to heaps of pressure, especially for young athletes. Here is how Adams has learned to deal with the expectations of becoming such a talented player

Turning Attention Into Motivation

"I’m thankful for the attention and recognition from Division I schools and different publications, but I don’t really see it as pressure," Adams said. "I see it as motivation to keep working hard and proving myself every day."

This message by Adams sums up what type of player he is. Adams has had quite a busy offseason, highlighted by visits from Syracuse, the University of New Hampshire, and others. Adams was also featured in a player evaluation by Six Star Football, attention more commonly reserved for older prospects.

Despite the recognition, the recruitment process, and multiple visits, Adams continues to improve his game. His journey as a young football player has been quite the experience thus far.

"I spend a lot of time in the weight room, working on my speed, football IQ, and overall game. My dad and I meal prep on the weekends so my nutrition is right through the week," Adams said. " Most importantly, I have to get my recovery sleep, so no late nights. My family has also sacrificed a lot to help me get to camps, practices, games, and training sessions. I’m grateful for all of their support."

Adams' priorities are exactly why he has received the recognition he has. He has an ideal frame for a running back at 5-11 and 210 pounds. For him to get in the weight room this early into his career and to begin prioritizing his diet are keys to a long, healthy, successful career on the field.

Through it all, Adams has remained focused on one goal. Helping his team. For Adams and Bishop Guertin, they will look to dominate New Hampshire High School football.

Team Comes First

"My biggest motivation is my team. I want to do everything I can to help us succeed and compete for championships. Knowing that my teammates are counting on me pushes me to work hard every day, whether it’s in the weight room, on the field, or in the classroom. The recognition is nice, but what matters most to me is helping my team win and being the best teammate I can be," Adams said.

