Ipswich Lacrosse Team Forfeits State Semifinal After Player Suspensions Leave Roster Short

The Ipswich boys lacrosse team was set to face off against top-seeded Cohasset on Tuesday. After a bizarre turn of events, the Tigers were forced to forfeit their semifinal game following violations of the Chemical Health Rule of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA).

The controversy stems from a photo that circulated on social media. Members of the Ipswich lacrosse team were celebrating their high school graduation by allegedly smoking cigars. At 4 p.m. Tuesday the MIAA released a statement.

"The MIAA has been informed by Ipswich High School that it is forfeiting its 2026 Division 4 Boys Lacrosse semifinal game.”

Photo Leads To Player Suspensions

Ipswich superintendent Brian Blake ultimately made the decision to suspend multiple seniors on the team after he was shown proof of them appearing to smoke cigars. Rule 62 of the MIAA handbook states smoking is prohibited.

"From the earliest fall practice date, to the conclusion of the academic year or final athletic event (whichever is latest), a student shall not, regardless of the quantity, use, consume, possess, buy/sell, or give away any beverage containing alcohol; any tobacco product (including e-cigarettes, VAP pens & all similar devices); marijuana (including synthetic); steroids; drug paraphernalia; or any controlled substance.”

After the suspensions, the team couldn't put together an 11-player roster to compete. Ipswich was set to face off at 6 P.M on Tuesday night.

This isn't the teams first controversy this season. At the beginning of the season, a player was injured in a scrimmage. There was no trainer on site, which wasn't required, but it led to outrage and the resignation of the school's head athletic trainer.

Ipswich was also involved in a brawl in the round of 8 against Winthrop. Going into the game against Cohasset, parents were outraged the game would be held in Scituate, because they felt it was an advantage to Cohasset because they are located so close.

MIAA Says Forfeit Was School's Decision

Executive Director of the MIAA made a statement on WEEI radio saying, "This never came to the MIAA and it was not our decision. The school (Ipswich) decided on the forfeit."

Parents Challenge Basis For Discipline

According to reports made by CBS News, a father of a member of the team attempted to contact a cigar shop in an attempt to make fake cigars. He was asked to do so by his son, so he could participate in graduating festivities without violating the rules.

Parents of the students photographed claimed the cigars were fake, and attempted to bring proof to the school.

A softball game at UMass Dartmouth postponed due to no lights.



A baseball game at Holy Cross delayed due to a sprinkler going off in the outfield.



And a lacrosse game forfeited due to graduation cigars.



What a day for high school sports in New England. — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) June 10, 2026

Oh come on…. Really? Smoking cigars?



There are so many other battles to fight for… and this apparently is more important.



Disgusting https://t.co/IyixKjXKBy — Alex Agrella (@AlexAgrellaRB) June 10, 2026

Tigers End Season At 14-4

Following the forfeit, Ipswich administrators were unavailable for comment, but the school posted the following statement on social media.

“Boys Lacrosse Statement Ipswich High School was very excited to have its boys lacrosse team advance to the Division 4 State Semifinals that was scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6 pm. The team and coaching staff decided that due to the shortage of available players that it was in the best interest of the team to forfeit the game. We congratulate all of our players and coaches on a great season and for advancing to the Final Four.”

Twelve seniors graduate from the Ipswich program after the Tigers finished 14-4 and reached the Division 4 state semifinals.