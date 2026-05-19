Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings - May 19, 2026
The Maryland public state championships takes center stage as the girls lacrosse season winds down in the Baltimore-DMV. Five teams ranked in this week’s High School On SI Baltimore-DMV Top 25 will be on display at Stevenson University starting Tuesday.
In a rematch of 2025 final, No. 17 Marriotts Ridge (Md.) and 19th-ranked Severna Park (Md.) battle for the Class 3A championship Tuesday. Marriotts Ridge won, 11-10, last year, and won, 10-6, during the 2026 regular season.
Undefeated and defending No. 3 Manchester Valley (Md.) will take on No. 22 Centennial (Md.) for the Class 2A championship Wednesday evening. Centennial debuts in this week’s Top 25.
No. 20 Urbana (Md.), also new to the poll, has a date Thursday with Leonardtown (Md.) Thursday in the Class 4A finale. Fallston (Md.) and Middletown (Md.) meet Wednesday for the Class 1A title.
The Virginia public state tournament starts Friday with region play.
Maryvale Prep (Md.) remains No. 1 in the DMV Top 25 followed by Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), Manchester Valley, Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.) and McDonogh School (Md.).
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore-DMV Girls Lacrosse Top 25:
1. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)
Record: 19-0
Previous rank: No. 1
SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND (IAAM) A CONFERENCE CHAMPION
2. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 18-2
Previous rank: No. 2
SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPION
3. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)
Record: 18-0
Previous rank: No. 3
The Mavericks advanced to the Maryland Class 2A state final, defeating Kent Island (Md.), 19-8, in the semifinals, and No. 18 Glenelg (Md.), 11-8, in the quarterfinals.
4. SAINT STEPHEN’S & SAINT AGNES SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 25-1
Previous rank: No. 4
The Saints won the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I championship, defeating St. Anne’s-Belfield School (Va.), 10-5, in the final, No. 12 Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 18-4, in the semifinals, and Saint Catherine’s School (Va.), 14-5, in the quarterfinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - INDEPENDENT SCHOOL LEAGUE AA DIVISION & VISAA DIVISION I CHAMPION
5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 13-4
Previous rank: No. 5
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE FINALIST
6. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)
Record: 11-8
Previous rank: No. 6
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A SEMIFINALIST
7. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)
Record: 15-9
Previous rank: No. 7
SEASON COMPLETE - ISL AA DIVISION FINALIST
8. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: No. 8
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A SEMIFINALIST
9. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 8-7
Previous rank: No. 9
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A QUARTERFINALIST
10. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 15-4
Previous rank: No. 10
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A QUARTERFINALIST
11. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)
Record: 11-7
Previous rank: No. 11
The Cubs defeated No. 13 Saint John’s College (D.C.) in the District of Columbia State Athletic Association final after a 17-7 semifinal win over Sidwell Friends School (D.C.).
12. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)
Record: 12-10
Previous rank: No. 12
The Panthers lost to No. 4 Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.), 18-4, in the VISAA Division I semifinals after a 16-11 win over Collegiate (Va.) in the quarterfinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC FINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST
13. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 11-10
Previous rank: No. 13
The Cadets lost to No. 11 Georgetown Visitation Prep in the DCSAA state final after a semifinal win over National Cathedral (D.C,)
SEASON COMPLETE - DCSAA FINALIST & WCAC SEMIFINALIST
14. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-8
Previous rank: No. 14
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST
15. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 12-9
Previous rank: No. 15
The Panthers lost to Saint Anne’s-Belfield School (Va.), 13-7, in the VISAA Division I semifinals, and defeating Bishop Ireton (Va.), 16-8, in the quarterfinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I & ISL AA DIVISION SEMIFINALIST
16. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-11
Previous rank: No. 16
SEASON COMPLETE
17. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)
Record: 15-4
Previous rank: No. 17
The Mustangs advanced to the Maryland Class 3A state final, defeating then-No. 24 Westminster (Md.), 15-8, in the semifinals, and Thomas S. Wootton (Md.), 21-4, in the quarterfinals.
18. GLENELG (Md.)
Record: 12-6
Previous rank: No. 18
The Gladiators lost to No. 3 Manchester Valley in the Maryland Class 2A state semifinals after a 18-8 win over Mount Hebron (Md.) in the quarterfinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINALIST
19. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 14-4
Previous rank: No. 19
The Falcons advanced to the Maryland Class 4A state final, defeating Linganore (Md.), 13-3, in the semifinals, and Towson (Md), 19-5, in the quarterfinals.
20. URBANA (Md.)
Record: 12-4
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Hawks advanced to the Maryland Class 4A state final, defeating Perry Hall (Md.), 16-4, in the semifinals, and then-No. 20 Broadneck (Md.), 8-7, in the quarterfinals.
21. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: No. 20
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A QUARTERFINALIST
22. CENTENNIAL (Md.)
Record: 14-2
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Eagles advanced to the Maryland Class 2A state final, defeating Stephen Decatur (Md.), 11-4, in the semifinals, and C. Milton Wright (Md.), 18-2, in the quarterfinals.
23. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 4-10
Previous rank: No. 22
SEASON COMPLETE
24. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 5-10
Previous rank: No. 23
SEASON COMPLETE
25. MOUNTAIN VIEW (Va.)
Record: 15-0
Previous rank: No. 25
The Wildcats defeated Stafford (Va.). 23-5.
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Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023