Spalding Goalie Braedon Goloboski Commits to St. John’s, Continuing MIAA-to-Big East Lacrosse Pipeline

One of Maryland’s top young lacrosse goalies has found his future college home.

Braedon Goloboski Chooses St. John's

Archbishop Spalding 2027 lacrosse goalie Braedon Goloboski recently committed to play college lacrosse at St. John’s University, becoming the latest Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) player to join the Red Storm program.

Goloboski, who transferred to Spalding from nearby Broadneck High School, is in his first season with the Cavaliers. The move to St. John’s continues a long-standing relationship between elite MIAA lacrosse programs — particularly Catholic schools — and college programs at Catholic universities.

For Goloboski, the decision ultimately came down to comfort with the coaching staff and belief in where the program is headed.

“I really liked the coaching staff and felt comfortable when I visited,” Goloboski said. “I think the program is going in a great direction.”

Justin Turri Building Momentum in Queens

St. John’s, located in the Jamaica section of Queens in New York City, competes in the Big East Conference and plays its home games at Cox Family Field at Belson Stadium.

The program is currently led by head coach Justin Turri, who is entering his fourth season with the Red Storm. Since Turri took over, St. John’s has steadily improved in both wins and overall competitiveness, particularly against conference opponents.

As the 2026 season progresses, one of the biggest questions surrounding the program is whether the Red Storm can take the next step in Big East play. That includes the possibility of winning multiple conference games and competing for a berth in the Big East Tournament.

By the time Goloboski arrives on campus, the roster will largely consist of players recruited by Turri and his staff — a milestone moment for the program’s rebuild.

A Pipeline From Maryland to the Big East

Goloboski’s commitment also highlights the continued influence of Maryland high school lacrosse, particularly the MIAA, on college programs across the country.

For decades, some college lacrosse powers have built strong recruiting pipelines into the Baltimore-area league. In some cases those relationships span multiple coaching staffs. In others, they begin when a new coach arrives and prioritizes recruiting the region.

At St. John’s, that pipeline has continued to grow during Turri’s tenure.

Goloboski will bring experience from one of the nation’s most competitive high school lacrosse leagues when he eventually heads to Queens. For now, he remains focused on helping Archbishop Spalding compete at a high level in the MIAA.

If things break the right way, Goloboski could see both of his programs — Spalding and St. John’s — reach new heights during his lacrosse journey.