Springdale Prep Wins Maryland Private School State Title as Jay Green Powers Breakthrough Championship Run

GREENBELT, MARYLAND - After receiving the Maryland Private Schools state tournament championship trophy, Springdale Prep’s boys basketball team immediately ran near the corner section of the stands and celebrated with about two dozens of their classmates, who made a hour-plus drive from the school’s campus.

Springdale Prep Signals Its Arrival on the Baltimore-Washington Basketball Map

The small Carroll County (Md.) boarding school signaled its arrival on the Baltimore-Washington basketball scene with a 62-55 win over Clinton Grace Christian School in the A Division title match. Jay Green scored 20 points for Springdale Prep (28-5 overall), ranked No. 4 in this week’s High School on SI Maryland Top 25, and was selected the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

J’Lyon Lyons had 20 points and nine rebounds for Clinton Grace (28-19), which lost in the final for the second straight season.

Here are takeaways from Friday’s Maryland Private School boys A Division tournament finale:

The Lions Celebrate the Greatest Moment in Program History

Springdale Prep coach Mike Costley joked the program’s inaugural season back in 2017 was like “Last Chance U.” The Lions have steadily improved on and off the court, and Friday evening, they celebrated their greatest moment with its first Maryland private state tourney crown.

Springdale defeated No. 7 Mount Zion Prep Academy (quarterfinals), No. 8 Bishop McNamara (semifinals) and 17th-ranked Clinton Grace Christian to complete their run.

“We made history,” said Green. “All those teams are great, but we’re a cohesive team. We are one.”

Jay Green was the difference for Springdale Prep Friday. The 5-foot-11 junior guard scored 20 points and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. | Derek Toney

The Lions opened some eyes when they knocked off Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League stalwart Archbishop Spalding in overtime at the Capital Hoops Challenge at DeMatha Catholic. Springdale’s five losses this season were by a total of 10 points.

Costley credited the administration at the New Windsor (Md.) school for establishing the culture.

“The talent of the team was attached by the quality of academics. We have phenomenal teachers,” said Costley. “It isn’t what we’re doing basketball-wise, it’s what we’re doing in that classroom.”

Sweet Home Springdale for Alabama-native Jay Green

Jay Green misses the comforts of his native Alabama, especially the food. But 5-foot-11 junior guard has been impactful in his first season at Springdale Prep.

Green, who was the Most Valuable Player for the A Division tourney, scored a team-high 20 points Friday. He was a perfect six-of-six from the free throw line over the final 20 seconds of regulation.

Green’s 3-pointer, with 22.5 seconds left in regulation, helped Springdale eliminate Bishop McNamara in the semifinals.

Costley said Green has been transformational.

“Jay Green is a dog and his spirit has permeated the team,” said Costley. “We needed an alpha to lead this team in the trenches and he did that.”

Green, who previously attended at Ramsay High in Birmingham, said his teammates has made it a smooth transition.

“My teammates feel my energy and they’ve brought in from the start,” said Green, who hasn’t found a place that sells cajun ranch fries and peach lemonade. “I knew we’re going to do something special and we did it tonight.

New Kids on the Hoops Block

Friday’s final marked the first time a perennial DMV blue blood didn’t play in he final. DeMatha and Bullis School, perennial DMV hoops blue bloods played in the 2023 and 2024 title games.

Bullis defeated Clinton Grace Christian in last year’s championship game. Clinton Grace has lost in the Metro Private School Conference final the last two seasons.

The MPSC includes Springdale, New Hope Academy, Prince George’s Christian Academy, Riverdale Baptist School, Rosedale Christian Academy and Northern Virginia schools Evergreen Christian, Fairfax Christian, Highland School and Virginia Academy.

“It’s one of the top growing conferences on the East Coast,” said Clinton Grace coach Devin Page. “You traveled between D.C., Maryland and Virginia, you’re bound to be prepared.”

Springdale lost to eventual three-time league champ Highland in the MPSC semifinals.

“Basketball in the DMV is number one in the nation and this league is so competitive, it may be number one in the DMV,” Costley said. “I’m so proud how my guys stepped up today.”

Best of the 2026 MPSSBT

Most Valuable Player - Jay Green, Springdale Prep

Green, a transfer from Alabama, was the irresistible force behind Springdale Prep’s groundbreaking championship effort. The 5-11 junior guard, scored 20 points in the title game win over Clinton Grace Christian. Green, who totaled 53 points, 13 assists, four assists in the tourney, hit the eventual game-winning basket in the semifinals against Bishop McNamara

All-tournament team

Terry Brooks, Bishop McNamara, 6-1, sophomore, guard

Larry Duncan, Springdale Prep, 6-5, junior, forward

J’Lon Lyons, Clinton Grace Christian School, 6-1, junior, guard

Ace Meeks, DeMatha, 6-0, senior, guard