St. Bonaventure Lacrosse Lands a 3-Star MIAA Attackman
Severn School's Kevin Gattie Jr., a three-star attackman in the class of 2026, has committed to St. Bonaventure University for lacrosse.
Coach Brendan Storrier Gets His First MIAA Recruit for Bonaventure
Gattie becomes the first MIAA recruit for new Bonnies head coach Brendan Storrier, who was hired in June after a successful four-year stint at Limestone where he compiled a 66-13 record. Under Storrier's leadership, Limestone led the nation in scoring in 2024 and ranked third this past season, averaging 18 goals per game.
The New York native takes over a St. Bonaventure program that showed improvement in 2025, earning their first Atlantic 10 Conference victory in their third year as a Division I program since starting play in 2019.
Key factors in Gattie's Decision:
- Strong relationship with Coach Storrier
- Belief in the program's upward trajectory
- Positive campus atmosphere
Given Storrier's previous success recruiting MIAA talent at Limestone and St. Bonaventure's existing pipeline to the conference, Gattie could be the first of several MIAA players to join the Bonnies program in the coming years.
The commitment continues a recent trend of MIAA lacrosse players choosing programs under new head coaches, with Gattie following a 2026 teammate who made a similar decision earlier this year.