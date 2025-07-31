High School

St. Bonaventure Lacrosse Lands a 3-Star MIAA Attackman

Severn School standout becomes first MIAA recruit for new Bonnies head coach Brendan Storrier

Al Franyo

Severn three-star attackman Kevin Gattie Jr. has committed to St. Bonaventure.
Severn School's Kevin Gattie Jr., a three-star attackman in the class of 2026, has committed to St. Bonaventure University for lacrosse.

Coach Brendan Storrier Gets His First MIAA Recruit for Bonaventure

Gattie becomes the first MIAA recruit for new Bonnies head coach Brendan Storrier, who was hired in June after a successful four-year stint at Limestone where he compiled a 66-13 record. Under Storrier's leadership, Limestone led the nation in scoring in 2024 and ranked third this past season, averaging 18 goals per game.

The New York native takes over a St. Bonaventure program that showed improvement in 2025, earning their first Atlantic 10 Conference victory in their third year as a Division I program since starting play in 2019.

Key factors in Gattie's Decision:

  • Strong relationship with Coach Storrier
  • Belief in the program's upward trajectory
  • Positive campus atmosphere

Given Storrier's previous success recruiting MIAA talent at Limestone and St. Bonaventure's existing pipeline to the conference, Gattie could be the first of several MIAA players to join the Bonnies program in the coming years.

The commitment continues a recent trend of MIAA lacrosse players choosing programs under new head coaches, with Gattie following a 2026 teammate who made a similar decision earlier this year.

Al Franyo
AL FRANYO

Al Franyo has been a die-hard fan and follower of lacrosse, especially at the high school and college levels, since the late-80s. He absolutely loves watching games, as well as talking and writing about the sport. On Facebook, he founded the College Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has well over 15,000 members, and helped found and runs the MIAA Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has nearly 5,000 members. The MIAA A Conference is one of the strongest, most competitive and exciting high school conferences in America.

