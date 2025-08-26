St. Mary's Chase Overend Commits to the University of Tampa Lacrosse
The hits, and recruiting commitments from the MIAA, keep coming for the University of Tampa, as yet another league lacrosse star - midfield Chase Overend, St. Mary’s High School in Annapolis has announced his decision to join the Spartans in the Sunshine State.
Overend, who stars for the Saints under head coach Will Dalton, made his announcement.
Tampa has had one of the best two-month runs in years, if not ever, when it comes to recruiting the MIAA. Chase is one of five 2026 MIAA players to commit to Coach JB Clarke's Division II power since the beginning of July. As has been mentioned before, Coach Clarke has an absolute monster of a program, and the best may well be yet to come. The Spartans won a title in 2022, were runners-up this past season, and will be composed of pretty much all Clarke's recruits from here on.
Overend said he chose Tampa, first of all, because of the university's outstanding lacrosse program and coaching staff.
They are fully committed to developing players on and off the field. The Spartans are national championship contenders every year, and he wants to be part of a winning culture that "pushes for excellence". In addition, Tampa is a beautiful school with a tremendous environment on campus. Those qualities make that institution the perfect place for Chase to continue his journey both in the classroom and on the athletic field.
Many congratulations and best of luck to Chase Overend. By the way, we can't forget that, while he will have an opportunity to contribute to an excellent run for the Spartans throughout his college years, he currently is involved in the early days of Coach Dalton's career at St. Mary's. With Chase involved, could we see the Saints improved in 2026, and maybe surprise some people?