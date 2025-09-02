St. Mary’s Midfielder Henry Dion Commits to Tampa Spartans’ Lacrosse Powerhouse
The Tampa Spartans have quickly established themselves as the hottest destination for MIAA lacrosse talent. Over the past few months, five players from the prestigious Maryland league have pledged to play for Coach JB Clarke’s program, which consistently competes for national championships in the Sunshine State Conference.
A Unique MIAA Connection
What makes this run of commitments stand out is that Tampa has secured multiple recruits from more than one MIAA school. Two Boys’ Latin players and two St. Mary’s standouts headline the group, underscoring Clarke’s ability to build relationships across the region.
Spotlight on Henry Dion
One of those recruits is St. Mary’s midfielder Henry Dion, who gave his verbal commitment on August 19. Known for his versatility and leadership, Dion brings both skill and determination to a Tampa program that thrives on developing complete midfielders.
Why Tampa?
Dion cited several reasons for his decision. Tampa’s status as a perennial national contender was a major draw, as was the program’s rich history of success. He also praised the coaching pedigree of Clarke and assistant Jay Goldsmith, noting their ability to prepare athletes for the next level.
A Perfect Fit On and Off the Field
Location also factored into the choice. Dion said he has long admired Tampa as a school and believes the environment will give him both athletic and academic opportunities to excel. The combination of championship aspirations and lifestyle appeal made the Spartans the ideal landing spot.
Looking Ahead
While Dion is excited about joining Tampa’s 2026 recruiting class, he isn’t overlooking his final year at St. Mary’s. He expressed pride in serving as a senior leader for Coach Will Dalton’s Saints this season, eager to leave a lasting impact before beginning his next chapter in Florida.