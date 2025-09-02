High School

St. Mary’s Midfielder Henry Dion Commits to Tampa Spartans’ Lacrosse Powerhouse

The Class of 2026 standout becomes the latest MIAA recruit to join Coach JB Clarke’s national title-contending Tampa program

Al Franyo

Henry Dion of St. Mary's is the latest of a spree of MIAA lacrosse players who have committed to the University of Tampa. / The Dion Family

The Tampa Spartans have quickly established themselves as the hottest destination for MIAA lacrosse talent. Over the past few months, five players from the prestigious Maryland league have pledged to play for Coach JB Clarke’s program, which consistently competes for national championships in the Sunshine State Conference.

A Unique MIAA Connection

What makes this run of commitments stand out is that Tampa has secured multiple recruits from more than one MIAA school. Two Boys’ Latin players and two St. Mary’s standouts headline the group, underscoring Clarke’s ability to build relationships across the region.

Spotlight on Henry Dion

One of those recruits is St. Mary’s midfielder Henry Dion, who gave his verbal commitment on August 19. Known for his versatility and leadership, Dion brings both skill and determination to a Tampa program that thrives on developing complete midfielders.

Why Tampa?

Dion cited several reasons for his decision. Tampa’s status as a perennial national contender was a major draw, as was the program’s rich history of success. He also praised the coaching pedigree of Clarke and assistant Jay Goldsmith, noting their ability to prepare athletes for the next level.

A Perfect Fit On and Off the Field

Location also factored into the choice. Dion said he has long admired Tampa as a school and believes the environment will give him both athletic and academic opportunities to excel. The combination of championship aspirations and lifestyle appeal made the Spartans the ideal landing spot.

Looking Ahead

While Dion is excited about joining Tampa’s 2026 recruiting class, he isn’t overlooking his final year at St. Mary’s. He expressed pride in serving as a senior leader for Coach Will Dalton’s Saints this season, eager to leave a lasting impact before beginning his next chapter in Florida.

AL FRANYO

Al Franyo has been a die-hard fan and follower of lacrosse, especially at the high school and college levels, since the late-80s. He absolutely loves watching games, as well as talking and writing about the sport. On Facebook, he founded the College Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has well over 15,000 members, and helped found and runs the MIAA Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has nearly 5,000 members. The MIAA A Conference is one of the strongest, most competitive and exciting high school conferences in America. Three of his favorite topics include recruiting news about players making college commitments, programs taking the next steps under their respective head coaches, and programs that are so-called "sleepers" when it comes to being very good to great. Even with lacrosse growing at such a rapid pace, Franyo loves how it is still such a small, tight, and fun world. And, in many ways, it is its own culture. He began writing about his favorite sport for High School On SI in 2024. Twitter: @alfranyo

