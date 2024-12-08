Stephen Decatur Stages Another Rally; Tops Huntingtown in MPSSAA 2A State Championship Game
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - Another late comeback, another state championship for Stephen Decatur.
The Seahawks won the Maryland Class 2A state title with a 13-12 decision over Huntingtown at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Johnny Hobgood’s 24-yard touchdown throw to Zakhari Baker with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in regulation was the difference for Stephen Decatur (14-0 overall), which won its second straight title.
A week after overcoming a 20-point second half deficit in the semifinals, Stephen Decatur rebounded after Huntingtown (10-3) claimed its first lead on Dominic Hickman’s 57-yard touchdown run with 3:02 to play.
The Seahawks, who scored on the game’s opening possession, went 61 yards in just three plays as Baker caught his only pass of the game in the corner of the end zone. Stephen Decatur forced Huntingtown to turn the ball over on downs with 38 seconds left.
Hobgood, a junior, completed 13-of-14 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. Hickman rushed for 108 yards and Landon Cawley finished with a game-high 127 yards and a touchdown.
MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Stephen Decatur 13, Huntingtown 12
Huntingtown 0 0 6 6 - 12
Stephen Decatur 7 0 0 6 - 13
First quarter
Stephen Decatur - Nathan Tapley 2 run (Blake Wallace kick)
Third quarter
Huntingtown - Landon Cawley 2 run
Fourth quarter
Huntingtown - Dominic Hickman 57 run (run failed)
Stephen Decatur - Zakhari Baker 24 pass from Johnny Hobgood (pass failed)
Team statistics
First downs - Huntingtown 18, Stephen Decatur 11
Rushing yards - Huntingtown 284, Stephen Decatur 11
Passing yards - Huntingtown 50, Stephen Decatur 233
Total yards - Huntingtown 334, Stephen Decatur 244
Penalties - Huntingtown 5-39, Stephen Decatur 4-25
Individual statistics
Rushing - Huntingtown (Landon Cawley 28-127, Dominic Hickman 13-108, Brody Whittington 9-34, Gabe Copeland 2-15); Stephen Decatur (Johnny Hobgood 8-17, Vernon Deshields 8-10, Nathan Tapley 2-3, Davin Chandler 1-minus 2, Stephen Decatur 4-minus 17)
Passing - Huntingtown (Hickman 4-14-50); Stephen Decatur (Hobgood 17-21-1-233)
Receiving - Huntingtown (Cawley 1-22, Trevor Robbins 1-12, Trent DePompa 1-10, Whittington 1-6); Stephen Decatur (Davin Coleman 6-77, Trybe Wise 4-47, Zakhari Baker 3-78, Deshields 3-12, Ethan Bradshaw 1-19)
Tackles - Huntingtown (Brooks Chase 10, DePompa 6, Kyle Starks 6, Trey O’Callaghan 5, sack); Stephen Decatur (Ethan Bradshaw 11, Chandler 8, Brooks Waters 8, Sully Auker 8, sack)