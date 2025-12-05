High School

Wise vs. Quince Orchard: Live Score Updates from Maryland Football State Championship

Follow along as Wise and Quince Orchard face off in a rematch of last year's state championship game.

Harry Lichtman

Quince Orchard head football coach John Kelley addresses his team after its victory in the 2024 MPSSAA 4A state championship game.
Quince Orchard head football coach John Kelley addresses his team after its victory in the 2024 MPSSAA 4A state championship game. / Derek Toney

Two heavyweight Maryland schools will face off in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) 4A football state championship game on Friday night.

Wise enters the state championship game at 11-1 and is coming off dominant playoff victories over Glen Burnie and Churchill. Steve Rapp's Pumas dropped their first game of the season, but have prevailed ever since.

Meanwhile, Quince Orchard has fared even better at 13-0 after beating Gaithersburg, Northwest, Flowers, and Broadneck. In fact, John Kelley's Cougars haven't lost a single game since November 2023.

This will be a rematch of last year's 4A state championship game, where QO beat Wise 24-13. Will history repeat itself tonight? We'll have to see as coverage takes place at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis.

Players to Watch

Wise

Eric Wedge III - QB: A senior
Kameron Parker - RB/ATH: A senior
Zorian Gray-Vest - WR: A senior
Theodore Riley - LB: A junior

Quince Orchard

Will Drakeford - QB: A senior
Damien Hurtado - RB: A junior
Diego Rodriguez - TE: A senior
Kacey Gilliam - EDGE: A senior and James Madison commit
Jaheim Bond - DL/EDGE: A junior

Live Updates

1

2

3

4

F

Wise

Quince Orchard

Pregame

-

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

Published
Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

