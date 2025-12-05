Wise vs. Quince Orchard: Live Score Updates from Maryland Football State Championship
Two heavyweight Maryland schools will face off in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) 4A football state championship game on Friday night.
Wise enters the state championship game at 11-1 and is coming off dominant playoff victories over Glen Burnie and Churchill. Steve Rapp's Pumas dropped their first game of the season, but have prevailed ever since.
Meanwhile, Quince Orchard has fared even better at 13-0 after beating Gaithersburg, Northwest, Flowers, and Broadneck. In fact, John Kelley's Cougars haven't lost a single game since November 2023.
This will be a rematch of last year's 4A state championship game, where QO beat Wise 24-13. Will history repeat itself tonight? We'll have to see as coverage takes place at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis.
Players to Watch
Wise
Eric Wedge III - QB: A senior
Kameron Parker - RB/ATH: A senior
Zorian Gray-Vest - WR: A senior
Theodore Riley - LB: A junior
Quince Orchard
Will Drakeford - QB: A senior
Damien Hurtado - RB: A junior
Diego Rodriguez - TE: A senior
Kacey Gilliam - EDGE: A senior and James Madison commit
Jaheim Bond - DL/EDGE: A junior
