The high school basketball coaching carousel continues to spin in Montgomery County
The musical chairs continue to move around Montgomery County, Maryland basketball coaching circles.
Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda has named Chase Rieder as the new head coach of the boys' basketball program.
Rieder, who has coached in the county for more than eleven years, spent last season as an assistant coach at Walter Johnson. He has also served as the head coach of Walter Johnson’s junior varsity boys basketball team.
“My roots are deeply embedded in the WJ community and I am humbled at the opportunity to lead the basketball team to success,” said Rieder. “This is truly a full circle moment for me as the former boys JV basketball head coach and assistant boys varsity basketball coach, as well as a former student and varsity basketball player at WJ.
“Combining all of those elements together provides me with a unique vantage point and solid foundation to lead the team into the future.”
Rieder also served a three-year stint as the head coach at Northwest High School in Germantown, Maryland from 2021-2024 where he led the Jaguars to their first ever 4A West Regional Championship during the 2021-22 campaign.
In addition to coaching various other sports at WJ, Rieder has also worked for the NBA’s Washington Wizards as a team attendant since 2007 and had the opportunity to learn from professional basketball players, coaches, and staff at the highest level.
Meanwhile, Tom Sheahin announced on social media that he’s stepping down as the head coach at Sherwood after leading the boys basketball program to a 25-2 record this year including an appearance in the Maryland 3A state championship game.
“After 34 years of being a Head Coach, I have decided to step down today,” Sheahin posted on his X account on April 30. “I leave with a career record of 495-201. I could not have done it without great Assistant Coaches and Great JV coaches. I have coached tremendous players who I can’t thank enough. Love Sherwood/Community.”