Top 2027 Prospect Baba Oladotun Reclassifies to 2026, Schedules Maryland Visit
Montgomery County, Maryland native Baba Oladotun, ESPN’s top-ranked high school basketball player in the class of 2027, has opted to reclassify to the class of 2026 according to his father.
ESPN’s No. 1 2027 Recruit Measured Up Last Season
Oladotun, a 6-foot-9 forward who averaged 22.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.8 steals last season, guided Blake High School in Silver Spring, Maryland to a 23-2 record during the 2024-25 campaign.
Early Graduation Plan Pays Off
Ibrahim Oladotun, Baba’s father, said his son has elected to skip a year of high school basketball and plans to graduate next year.
“He took summer school the last two years to get ahead,” said Ibrahim Oladotun. “You only need 22 credits to graduate in Montgomery County.”
National Recruitment Heating Up
Baba Oladotun has received “53 offers and counting” according to his father. TCU and Vanderbilt are among the latest NCAA Division 1 college programs to extend an offer to the teenager.
Oladotun, a five-star recruit, has scheduled his first official visit with the University of Maryland on September 13.
A Potential Program-Changer for the Terps
University of Maryland head coach Buzz Williams is entering his first season at the helm of the program and landing an in-state recruit of Oladotun’s caliber would elevate the Terrapins to a higher level.
“If Maryland can pull him it will open up the floodgates for those other guys to come through,” said recruiting analyst Devon Mason. “Buzz plays a really nice system that will fit Baba’s game for sure.”
Roots in Montgomery County Basketball
Baba Oladotun played for Kevin Durant’s AAU program Team Durant this summer and looks forward to finishing up his high school basketball career before heading off to college.
“The first thing I noticed right away about Baba was his basketball instincts,” said Musa Kamara, a Team Durrant coach who has worked with Oladotun since the seventh grade. “Because he was the tallest player on the court, most coaches would be tempted to simply put him under the basket. He could handle the ball, had an advanced IQ and he was really good at reading the defense and passing the ball to his teammates. He was a step ahead of everyone else because of his mental development and intelligence, which his father had long stressed. You could tell early on that he had pro instincts because of the decisions he’d make.”
For now, however, his focus remains on his final high school season at Blake.
“He’s looking forward to next year,” said Ibrahim Oladotun. “He’s looking forward to Montgomery County public school basketball. He’s looking forward to the crowds.”