The IAAM lacrosse playoffs are underway in Maryland

The 2025 IAAM lacrosse playoffs are underway in all three conferences and will roll through next weekend's championship games on May 9th (A Conference) and 10th (B & C Conferences) at Tierney Field at USA Lacrosse headquarters.
The road to the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) lacrosse championship got underway Thursday afternoon with opening round play in the A Conference tournament. The IAAM is Maryland's top girls private school lacrosse league and perhaps the best conference in the nation.

Top-seed McDonogh School, the top-ranked team in High School on SI’s DMV Top 25 rankings, defeated No. 8 seed and 21st-ranked Bryn Mawr School, 16-9. The Eagles, seeking their second title in three seasons, will play No. 6 Maryvale Prep in the semifinals Tuesday afternoon.

Maryvale, the tourney No. 4 seed, eliminated No. 5 seed and 15th-ranked Notre Dame Prep, 18-9. St. Paul’s School took the first step in another title pursuit Thursday. 

The second-ranked Gators, the tourney No. 3 seed, held off No. 6 seed and 18th-ranked John Carroll School, 9-4. St. Paul’s, aiming for a second straight crown and fourth in five seasons, will match up with Archbishop Spalding in Tuesday’s A final four. 

No. 5 Spalding (No. 2 seed in tourney) edged No. 7 seed and 11th-ranked St. Mary’s, 9-8. The Cavaliers, who dropped four of its first five matches in April, have won six straight. Spalding, seeking its first A Conference title game berth, defeated St. Paul’s in overtime, 9-8, in March. 

McDonogh defeated Maryvale, 11-10, a couple of weeks ago. Tuesday’s semifinal survivors will advance to the title game at USA Lacrosse’s Tierney Field May 9.

The IAAM B and C playoffs start Friday with quarterfinal contests. No. 24 Mercy is the No. 1 seed in the B and Annapolis Area Christian School is the top-seed in C.

IAAM LACROSSE PLAYOFFS

Thursday’s results

A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 seed McDonogh Scholl 16, No. 8 Bryn Mawr School 9

No. 2 Archbishop Spalding 9, No. 7 St. Mary’s 8

No. 3 St. Paul’s School for Girls 9, No. 4 John Carroll School 4

No. 4 Maryvale Prep 18, No. 5 Notre Dame Prep 9

Friday’s schedule

B CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS

No. 5 Park School at No. 4 St. Timothy’s School

No. 6 Concordia Prep at No. 3 Gerstell Academy

C CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS

No. 5 Chapelgate Christian Academy at No. 4 Key School

No. 6 Friends School at No. 3 Beth Tfiloh

Tuesday’s schedule

A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Maryvale Prep at McDonogh

St. Paul’s School for Girls at Archbishop Spalding

Wednesday’s schedule

B CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Park/St. Timothy’s winner at No. 1 Mercy

Concordia/Gerstell winner at No. 2 Mount de Sales Academy

C CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Chapelgate Christian/Key winner at No. 1 Annapolis Area Christian School

Friends/Beth Tfiloh winner at No 2 Catholic High of Baltimore

CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

at Tierney Field, USA Lacrosse

Friday May 9

A final - Maryvale/McDonogh winner vs. St. Paul’s/Spalding winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday May 10

C final - Chapelgate Christian or Key/Annapolis Area Christian winner vs. Friends or Beth Tfiloh/Catholic winner, 5 p.m.

B final - Park or St. Timothy’s/Mercy winner vs. Concordia or Gerstell/Mount de Sales winner, 7:30 p.m.

Published
Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

