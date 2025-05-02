The IAAM lacrosse playoffs are underway in Maryland
The road to the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) lacrosse championship got underway Thursday afternoon with opening round play in the A Conference tournament. The IAAM is Maryland's top girls private school lacrosse league and perhaps the best conference in the nation.
Top-seed McDonogh School, the top-ranked team in High School on SI’s DMV Top 25 rankings, defeated No. 8 seed and 21st-ranked Bryn Mawr School, 16-9. The Eagles, seeking their second title in three seasons, will play No. 6 Maryvale Prep in the semifinals Tuesday afternoon.
Maryvale, the tourney No. 4 seed, eliminated No. 5 seed and 15th-ranked Notre Dame Prep, 18-9. St. Paul’s School took the first step in another title pursuit Thursday.
The second-ranked Gators, the tourney No. 3 seed, held off No. 6 seed and 18th-ranked John Carroll School, 9-4. St. Paul’s, aiming for a second straight crown and fourth in five seasons, will match up with Archbishop Spalding in Tuesday’s A final four.
No. 5 Spalding (No. 2 seed in tourney) edged No. 7 seed and 11th-ranked St. Mary’s, 9-8. The Cavaliers, who dropped four of its first five matches in April, have won six straight. Spalding, seeking its first A Conference title game berth, defeated St. Paul’s in overtime, 9-8, in March.
McDonogh defeated Maryvale, 11-10, a couple of weeks ago. Tuesday’s semifinal survivors will advance to the title game at USA Lacrosse’s Tierney Field May 9.
The IAAM B and C playoffs start Friday with quarterfinal contests. No. 24 Mercy is the No. 1 seed in the B and Annapolis Area Christian School is the top-seed in C.
IAAM LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
Thursday’s results
A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 seed McDonogh Scholl 16, No. 8 Bryn Mawr School 9
No. 2 Archbishop Spalding 9, No. 7 St. Mary’s 8
No. 3 St. Paul’s School for Girls 9, No. 4 John Carroll School 4
No. 4 Maryvale Prep 18, No. 5 Notre Dame Prep 9
Friday’s schedule
B CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS
No. 5 Park School at No. 4 St. Timothy’s School
No. 6 Concordia Prep at No. 3 Gerstell Academy
C CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS
No. 5 Chapelgate Christian Academy at No. 4 Key School
No. 6 Friends School at No. 3 Beth Tfiloh
Tuesday’s schedule
A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Maryvale Prep at McDonogh
St. Paul’s School for Girls at Archbishop Spalding
Wednesday’s schedule
B CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Park/St. Timothy’s winner at No. 1 Mercy
Concordia/Gerstell winner at No. 2 Mount de Sales Academy
C CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Chapelgate Christian/Key winner at No. 1 Annapolis Area Christian School
Friends/Beth Tfiloh winner at No 2 Catholic High of Baltimore
CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
at Tierney Field, USA Lacrosse
Friday May 9
A final - Maryvale/McDonogh winner vs. St. Paul’s/Spalding winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday May 10
C final - Chapelgate Christian or Key/Annapolis Area Christian winner vs. Friends or Beth Tfiloh/Catholic winner, 5 p.m.
B final - Park or St. Timothy’s/Mercy winner vs. Concordia or Gerstell/Mount de Sales winner, 7:30 p.m.