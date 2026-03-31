Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings - March 30, 2026

Archbishop Curley (Md.), a perennial lacrosse powerhouse in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) B Conference, debuts in this week’s High School on SI Baltimore-DMV boys’ lacrosse Top 25.

The undefeated Friars (3-0) defeated then-No. 19 Saint Mary’s Ryken last week. Curley has won four of the last six MIAA B championships.

Defending MIAA A champ Calvert Hall College (Md.) remains No. 1 followed by Saint John’s College (D.C.), Bullis School (Md.), Archbishop Spalding (Md.) and Boys’ Latin School (Md.). Severn School (Md.) and Gonzaga College (D.C.) highlight the second 5.

Severn jumps 12 places to No. 8 while Gonzaga is 10th after handing then-No. 8 Georgetown Prep (Md.) its first loss. McDonogh School (Md.), Landon School (Md.) and Loyola Blakefield (Md.) joins Severn and Gonzaga in the second 5.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25:

1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)

Record: 3-3

Previous rank: No. 1

The Cardinals defeated then-No. 13 GILMAN SCHOOL 10-6.

2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 3-3

Previous rank: No. 2

The Cadets dropped decisions to Hill School (Pa.) and Saint Anthony’s (N.Y.).

3. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 3

The Bulldogs defeated then-No. 14 DeMatha Catholic, 15-4, and then-No. 19 Saint Mary’s Ryken, 15-2.

4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 3-4

Previous rank: No. 4

The Cavaliers defeated John Carroll School (Md.), 18-13, after a 13-8 loss to Tabor Academy (Mass.).

5. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-3

Previous rank: No. 7

The Lakers opened MIAA A play with a 13-12 win over then-No. 5 McDonogh School.

6. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-2

Previous rank: No. 5

The Eagles lost to then-No. 7 Boys’ Latin School.

7. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 3-3

Previous rank: No. 6

The Bears lost to Episcopal Dallas (Tex.), 10-8.

8. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-1

Previous rank: No. 20

The Admirals defeated then-No. 9 Saint Paul's School, 8-4.

9. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)

Record: 2-4

Previous rank: No. 10

The Dons defeated John Carroll School (Md.), 14-7.

10. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 2-5

Previous rank: No. 16

The Eagles defeated then-No. 8 Georgetown Prep, 9-7, and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 20-2.





11. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)

Record: 4-1

Previous rank: No. 8

The Little Hoyas defeated Loyola (Calif.), 12-8, after a loss to then-No. 16 Gonzaga College.

12. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 4-2

Previous rank: No. 12

The Saints defeated then-No. 11 Mount Saint Mary’s, 12-7.

13. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH (Md.)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 11

The Gaels lost to then-No. 12 Saint Mary’s.

14. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 6-2

Preseason rank: No. 13

The Greyhounds lost to No. 1 Calvert Hall College.

15. SAINT PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 1-4

Previous rank: No. 9

The Crusaders lost to then-No. 20 Severn School.

16. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)

Record: 3-5

Previous rank: No. 14

The Stags defeated Langley (Va.) 11-6, after a loss to No. 3 Bullis School.

17. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 5-3

Previous rank: No. 15

The Falcons defeated Bishop McNamara (Md.) and Bishop Ireton (Va.) by a combined 41-6.

18. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 17

The Panthers defeated then-No. 21 The Heights School, 11-6, and Blue Ridge School (Va.), 13-4.

19. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)

Record: 4-4

Previous rank: No. 18

The Bulldogs open Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) play against No. 11 Georgetown Prep Thursday.

20. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 1-2

Previous rank: No. 21

The Cavaliers defeated Yorktown (Va.), 14-8, after losing to then-No. 17 Saint Paul VI Catholic.

21. URBANA (Md.)

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: No. 22

The Hawks scored 34 goals in three victories last week.

22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 2-1

Previous rank: No. 23

The Falcons defeated Glenelg 16-6, and Crofton, 11-2.

23. KENT ISLAND (Md.)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: No. 24

The Buccaneers open their season with a 9-7 victory over Stephen Decatur.

24. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (Md.)

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: Not ranked.

The Friars defeated then-No. 19 Saint Mary’s Ryken, 8-4, and Dulaney, 8-6.

25. WEST POTOMAC (Va.)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 25

The Wolverines defeated Langley (Va.) 7-6.