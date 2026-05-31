Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings - May 31, 2026

Independence (Va.) remains on track for a second straight state championship as the Tigers maintain their place in the High School on SI Baltimore-DMV boys lacrosse Top 25 rankings.

The undefeated Ashburn (Va.) squad, ranked co-No. 25 in this week’s rankings, will play Yorktown (Va.) or James Madison (Va.) in the Class 6 state quarterfinals Friday. Independence won the Virginia Class 5 state title last spring.

Calvert Hall College (Md.) remains No. 1 followed by McDonogh School (Md.), Archbishop Spalding (Md.), Georgetown Prep (Md.) and Bullis School (Md.).

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore-DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25:



1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 1

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (MIAA) A CONFERENCE CHAMPION

2. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 2

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A FINALIST

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 11-7

Previous rank: No. 3

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A SEMIFINALIST

4. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 4

SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (IAC) CHAMPION

5. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 15-3

Previous rank: No. 5

SEASON COMPLETE - IAC SEMIFINALIST

6. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 10-6

Previous rank: No. 6

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)

Record: 9-8

Previous rank: No. 7

The Dons lost to No. 1 Calvert Hall College in the MIAA A semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A SEMIFINALIST

8. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 11-6

Previous rank: No. 8

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A QUARTERFINALIST

9. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 10-7

Previous rank: No. 9

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A QUARTERFINALIST

10. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 20-2

Previous rank: No. 10

SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION FINALIST

11. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 12-6

Previous rank: No. 11

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC FINALIST

12. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 13-7

Previous rank: No. 12

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

13. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)

Record: 9-9

Previous rank: No. 13

SEASON COMPLETE - IAC FINALIST

14. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 9-9

Previous rank: No. 14

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST

15. SAINT PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-10

Previous rank: No. 15

SEASON COMPLETE

16. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 6-10

Previous rank: No. 16

SEASON COMPLETE

17. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH (Md.)

Record: 10-8

Previous rank: No. 17

SEASON COMPLETE

18. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-9

Previous rank: No. 18

SEASON COMPLETE

19. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)

Record: 8-10

Previous rank: No. 19

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

20. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-8

Previous rank: No. 20

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

21. URBANA (Md.)

Record: 17-1

Previous rank: No. 21

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPION

22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 18-2

Previous rank: No. 22

The Falcons won Maryland Class 3A state title, defeating Towson (Md.), 15-2.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE & ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY CHAMPION

23. STEPHEN DECATUR (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 23

The Seahawks defeated then-No. 23 Kent Island (Md.), 8-4, in the Maryland Class 2A state title game.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE FINALIST

24. SAINT PETER & PAUL (Md.)

Record: 13-6

Previous rank: No. 24

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA B CHAMPION

25 (tied). ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (Md.)

Record: 12-2

Previous rank: No. 25

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA B FINALIST

25 (tied). INDEPENDENCE (Va.)

Record: 18-0

Previous rank: No. 25

The Tigers defeated Battlefield (Va.), 14-5, in the Virginia Class 6 Region B final after a 20-0 win over Gainesville (Va.) in the semifinals.