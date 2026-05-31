Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings - May 31, 2026
Independence (Va.) remains on track for a second straight state championship as the Tigers maintain their place in the High School on SI Baltimore-DMV boys lacrosse Top 25 rankings.
The undefeated Ashburn (Va.) squad, ranked co-No. 25 in this week’s rankings, will play Yorktown (Va.) or James Madison (Va.) in the Class 6 state quarterfinals Friday. Independence won the Virginia Class 5 state title last spring.
Calvert Hall College (Md.) remains No. 1 followed by McDonogh School (Md.), Archbishop Spalding (Md.), Georgetown Prep (Md.) and Bullis School (Md.).
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore-DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25:
1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)
Record: 13-4
Previous rank: No. 1
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (MIAA) A CONFERENCE CHAMPION
2. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 13-4
Previous rank: No. 2
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A FINALIST
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 11-7
Previous rank: No. 3
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A SEMIFINALIST
4. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)
Record: 13-4
Previous rank: No. 4
SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (IAC) CHAMPION
5. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 15-3
Previous rank: No. 5
SEASON COMPLETE - IAC SEMIFINALIST
6. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 10-6
Previous rank: No. 6
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST
7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)
Record: 9-8
Previous rank: No. 7
The Dons lost to No. 1 Calvert Hall College in the MIAA A semifinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A SEMIFINALIST
8. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 11-6
Previous rank: No. 8
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A QUARTERFINALIST
9. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 10-7
Previous rank: No. 9
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A QUARTERFINALIST
10. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)
Record: 20-2
Previous rank: No. 10
SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION FINALIST
11. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 12-6
Previous rank: No. 11
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC FINALIST
12. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 13-7
Previous rank: No. 12
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST
13. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)
Record: 9-9
Previous rank: No. 13
SEASON COMPLETE - IAC FINALIST
14. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 9-9
Previous rank: No. 14
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC SEMIFINALIST
15. SAINT PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 4-10
Previous rank: No. 15
SEASON COMPLETE
16. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 6-10
Previous rank: No. 16
SEASON COMPLETE
17. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH (Md.)
Record: 10-8
Previous rank: No. 17
SEASON COMPLETE
18. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-9
Previous rank: No. 18
SEASON COMPLETE
19. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)
Record: 8-10
Previous rank: No. 19
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST
20. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-8
Previous rank: No. 20
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST
21. URBANA (Md.)
Record: 17-1
Previous rank: No. 21
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPION
22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 18-2
Previous rank: No. 22
The Falcons won Maryland Class 3A state title, defeating Towson (Md.), 15-2.
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE & ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY CHAMPION
23. STEPHEN DECATUR (Md.)
Record: 13-4
Previous rank: No. 23
The Seahawks defeated then-No. 23 Kent Island (Md.), 8-4, in the Maryland Class 2A state title game.
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE FINALIST
24. SAINT PETER & PAUL (Md.)
Record: 13-6
Previous rank: No. 24
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA B CHAMPION
25 (tied). ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (Md.)
Record: 12-2
Previous rank: No. 25
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA B FINALIST
25 (tied). INDEPENDENCE (Va.)
Record: 18-0
Previous rank: No. 25
The Tigers defeated Battlefield (Va.), 14-5, in the Virginia Class 6 Region B final after a 20-0 win over Gainesville (Va.) in the semifinals.
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Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023