Urbana sweeps Maryland Class 4A Lacrosse Titles; Manchester Valley Girls Repeat in 2A

The Maryland high school lacrosse season ended Thursday with Urbana and Manchester Valley claiming Maryland Public Seconday Schools Athletic Association (MPSSA) state championships at Stevenson University.

Manchester Valley extended its reign in Class 2A girls while Urbana swept the 4A title matches.

Here’s a recap of Thursday’s action:

Manchester Valley Leaves No Doubt

Manchester Valley continued its dominance as one of the country’s elite public programs with a fluid 15-4 effort over Centennial. Taylor Fique led the way with five goals for the Carroll County (Md.) powerhouse (19-0 overall), ranked No. 3 in this week’s High School on SI DMV girls Top 25.

Fique, a junior draw specialist committed to the University of Florida, added another lacrosse championship to an already accomplished high school career that includes a state basketball championship (first in school history) this past winter and a field hockey state crown in 2024.

Fique credited the team's success to its connection and work ethic.

“We’re all in for each other. This is just a very connected team,” Fique said. “You can see it on the field, we just really work hard for each other.”

Manchester Valley has won 38 straight games. The Mavericks are 74-1 over the last four seasons with three state championships (sixth overall).

“I can’t ask for anything more than what this year’s team has given me,” said Manchester Valley coach Shelly Brezicki. “It’s so incredibly easy to have a group of girls that buy into what you’re asking of them, and this year they did it with so much intensity and so much pride. They represented our school and our community so well.”

Urbana Girls Break Through

On a cloudy and damp Thursday, sunshine finally basked the Urbana girls lacrosse program. The Hawks won their first state championship with a 8-6 victory over Leonardtown (Md.).

“It’s about time,” said Urbana midfielder Colby Johnson. “We weren’t losing again. Our motto is ‘burn the boats.’”

After title game defeats in 2025 and 2024, Urbana (14-5) won its first state championship as Johnson, a senior bound to the University of Louisville, posted four goals and an assist.

Years of Near Misses End

The Hawks were denied by Broadneck in 2025 and 2024. Urbana ended Broadneck’s five-year reign as 4A champs with a win in last week’s state quarterfinals, clearing the path to the program's first title.

Urbana lost in the state quarterfinals in 2023 after falling in the 2022 and 2021 semifinals.

The Hawks are the first Frederick County (Md.) program to win a girls lacrosse state championship.

“When we came here a couple of years ago, we talked about grit. And grit was what got us over the hill today,” said Urbana coach Ryan Hines, who led the football team to a 4A title in 2010, and currently serves as director of the Maryland public state football committee. “They played hard, they know what they want, they set their mind to it and they went out and got it.”

Urbana Boys Complete the Three-Peat

The anticipated rematch between Broadneck and Urbana in the final game of the 2026 Maryland high school lacrosse season was all Urbana, as the Hawks continued their run as one of Maryland's top public program with a 14-3 romp.

The Hawks (17-1), ranked No. 21 in the High School on SI DMV boys Top 25, scored the game’s first seven goals. Urbana became the first team to win three straight titles in Maryland’s largest classification since Severna Park (2018-2019, 2021; no 2020 season due to COVID-19 pandemic).

The Hawks opened the 2026 season with a victory over Severna Park, which claimed the Class 3A title Tuesday (10th straight) overall.

Thursday, Urbana dismantled Broadneck, which it defeated in tight 4A championship game battles in 2025 (5-2) and 2024 (7-5).

“That was the best we looked all season,” said Hawks coach Gavin Donahue.

Urbana's lone blemished was a 12-7 decision to No. 5 Bullis School and it outscored its opponents, 101-11, in the postseason (262-72 overall).

“It’s kind of a surreal thing,” said Hawks midfielder Jayden Sharper, a University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) recruit and one of 15 seniors. “Winning three in a row is something that everybody dreams of, but you never really know what it feels like until it happens.”