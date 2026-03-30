Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings - March 30, 2026
Two new teams enter the latest High School on SI Baltimore-DMV girls lacrosse Top 25 rankings.
Glenelg Country School (Md.) debut at No. 18 after upending then-No. 5 Saint Paul's School (Md.). Battlefield (Va.), riding a 4-0 start, enters at No. 24
Maryvale Prep (Md.) remains No. 1 followed by Archbishop Spalding (Md.), McDonogh School (Md.), Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes School (Va.). Manchester Valley (Md.), Saint Mary’s (Md.), Severna Park (Md.), Broadneck (Md.) and Saint Paul’s complete the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore-DMV Girls Lacrosse Top 25:
1. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)
Record: 6-0
Previous rank: No. 1
The Lions defeated then-No. 19 Severn School, 16-4, and No. 3 McDonogh School, 11-9.
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: No. 2
The Cavaliers defeated then-No. 18 John Carroll School, 14-11, and Mercy, 14-7.
3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: No. 3
The Eagles defeated then-No. 5 Saint Paul's School, 8-3. after a loss to No. 1 Maryvale Prep.
4. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 1-0
Previous rank: No. 4
The Falcons did not play last week.
5. SAINT STEPHEN’S & SAINT AGNES SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 7-0
Previous rank: No. 6
The Saints went 3-0 in Florida last week.
6. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 8
The Mustangs opened their season this week with wins against Catonsville (21-3) and then-No. 20 Roland Park Country School (14-7).
7. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 6-1
Previous rank: No. 9
The Saints defeated Mercy (Md.), 11-8, and No. 16 Notre Dame Prep,. 9-7.
8. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 3-0
Previous rank: No. 11
The Falcons defeated then-No. 13 Glenelg, 9-8, and Crofton, 13-2.
9. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 12
The Bruins opened their season with victories over then-No. 10 Marriotts Ridge (8-7) and South River (14-9).
10. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 1-4
Previous rank: No. 5
The Gators lost to Glenelg Country School and No. 3 McDonogh School.
11. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)
Record: 2-2
Previous rank: No. 10
The Mustangs defeated River Hill (19-4) and Howard (17-3) after a loss to then-No. 12 Broadneck.
12. GLENELG (Md.)
Record: 2-1
Previous rank: No. 13
The Gladiators defeated Centennial, 17-9, and Garden City (N.Y.), 17-6, after a loss to then-No. 11 Severna Park.
13. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)
Record: 4-1
Previous rank: No. 16
The Cubs defeated Bishop Ireton (Va.), 14-5.
14. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 1-3
Previous rank: No. 15
The Cadets defeated then-No. 7 Potomac School (Va.). 14-12.
15. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 4-3
Previous rank: No. 7
The Panthers defeated Bullis School (Md.), 18-8, after a loss to then-No. 15 Saint John’s College.
16. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)
Record: 3-4
Previous rank: No. 16
The Blazers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 10-9 win over Walton (Ga.).
17. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)
Record: 3-6
Previous rank: No. 17
The Gators lost to Pennsylvania schools Episcopal Academy (11-8) and William Penn Charter (14-4) after defeating Glenelg Country School (Md.). 12-11, in double overtime.
18. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 3-2
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Dragon defeated Gerstell Academy, 17-7, and then-No. 5 Saint Paul’s School after a loss to No. xx Stone Ridge School of The Sacred Heart.
19. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 1-5
Previous rank: No. 18
The Patriots lost to No. 2 Archbishop Spalding.
20. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 3-2
Previous rank: No. 19
The Admirals defeated then-No. 22 Bryn Mawr School (16-4) after a loss to No. 1 Maryvale Prep.
21. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 3-6
Previous rank: No. 20
The Reds went 1-2 last week, defeating then-No. 22 Bryn Mawr School, 8-6.
22. SOUTH CARROLL (Md.)
Record: 3-0
Previous rank: No. 21
The Cavaliers defeated Middletown, 8-7, and Walkersville, 15-4.
23. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 2-3
Previous rank: No. 22
The Mawrtians dropped decisions to then-No. 20 Roland Park Country School and then-No. 19 Severn School.
24. BATTLEFIELD (Va.)
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Bobcats defeated Stone Bridge (Va.) 14-1, and Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 8-7.
25. MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY (Md.)
Record: 2-1
Previous rank: No. 25
The Sailors defeated Catonsville, 14-7.
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Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023