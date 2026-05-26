Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings - May 26, 2026

With another undefeated Maryland state championship campaign, Manchester Valley firmly remains in the Top 3 in the latest High School On SI Baltimore-DMV girls lacrosse Top 25 rankings.

The No. 3 Mustangs (19-0) repeated as Maryland Class 2A state champ with a 15-4 win over No. 22 Centennial at Stevenson University. Manchester Valley has won 38 consecutive matches and 74 of 75 over the last four seasons (three state titles).

With its record 17th Maryland state crown, Severna Park climbed to 17th this week. Urbana is No. 19 after claiming its first state title (Class 4A).

IAAM A champion Maryvale Prep remains No. 1 in the Baltimore-DMV Top 25 followed by Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), Manchester Valley, Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.) and McDonogh School (Md.).

The Virginia public state tournament is the final event left on the 2026 Baltimore-DMV girls lacrosse calendar with region semifinal and final play scheduled this week.

Here’s this week’s High School oOn SI Baltimore-DMV Girls Lacrosse Top 25:

1. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)

Record: 19-0

Previous rank: No. 1

SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND (IAAM) A CONFERENCE CHAMPION

2. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 18-2

Previous rank: No. 2

SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPION

3. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)

Record: 19-0

Previous rank: No. 3

The Mavericks won the Maryland Class 2A state championship with a 15-4 victory over No. 22 Centennial.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE & CARROLL COUNTY (MD) ATHLETIC LEAGUE CHAMPION

4. SAINT STEPHEN’S & SAINT AGNES SCHOOL (Va.)

Record: 25-1

Previous rank: No. 4

SEASON COMPLETE - INDEPENDENT SCHOOL LEAGUE (ISL) AA DIVISION & VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (VISAA) DIVISION I CHAMPION

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 5

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE FINALIST

6. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)

Record: 11-8

Previous rank: No. 6

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A SEMIFINALIST

7. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)

Record: 15-9

Previous rank: No. 7

SEASON COMPLETE - ISL AA DIVISION FINALIST

8. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-9

Previous rank: No. 8

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A SEMIFINALIST

9. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 8-7

Previous rank: No. 9

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A QUARTERFINALIST

10. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 15-4

Previous rank: No. 10

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A QUARTERFINALIST

11. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)

Record: 11-7

Previous rank: No. 11

SEASON COMPLETE - DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA STATE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (DCSAA) CHAMPION & ISL AA DIVISION SEMIFINALIST

12. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 12-10

Previous rank: No. 12

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC FINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST

13. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 11-10

Previous rank: No. 13

SEASON COMPLETE - DCSAA FINALIST & WCAC SEMIFINALIST

14. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-8

Previous rank: No. 14

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

15. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)

Record: 12-9

Previous rank: No. 15

SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I & ISL AA DIVISION SEMIFINALIST

16. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-11

Previous rank: No. 16

SEASON COMPLETE

17. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 15-4

Previous rank: No. 19

The Falcons defeated then-No. 17 Marriotts Ridge (Md.) in the Maryland Class 4A state title game.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A & ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY (MD) LEAGUE CHAMPION

18. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)

Record: 15-5

Previous rank: No. 17

The Mustangs lost to then-No. 19 Severna Park In the Maryland Class 3A state final.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE FINALIST & HOWARD COUNTY (MD) LEAGUE CHAMPION

19. URBANA (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 20

The Hawks won the Maryland Class 4A state title with an 8-6 decision over Leonardtown (Md.).

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPION

20. GLENELG (Md.)

Record: 12-6

Previous rank: No. 18

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINALIST

21. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-9

Previous rank: No. 20

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A QUARTERFINALIST

22. CENTENNIAL (Md.)

Record: 14-3

Previous rank: No. 22

The Eagles lost to No. 3 Manchester Valley in the Maryland Class 2A state final.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE FINALIST

23. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-10

Previous rank: No. 22

SEASON COMPLETE

24. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 5-10

Previous rank: No. 23

SEASON COMPLETE

25. MOUNTAIN VIEW (Va.)

Record: 17-0

Previous rank: No. 25

The Wildcats defeated Woodbridge (Va.), 20-2, in the Virginia Class 6 Region B quarterfinals after a win over Colonial Forge (Va.). 13-7, in the regular season finale.