Top 25 DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings (4/13/2025)
After a topsy turvy week in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference that saw Calvert Hall College taste defeat for the first time, the Cardinals retain their No. 1 ranking in this week’s High School On SI DMV boys lacrosse Top 25.
Calvert Hall fell to then-No. 2 McDonogh School, 10-9, Tuesday. Friday, the three-time defending MIAA A champ Eagles dropped their league match, 14-9, to then-No. 4 Archbishop Spalding.
After two weeks of league play, Calvert Hall, McDonogh and Spalding are tied for first with 4-1 marks with Boys’ Latin School at 3-1. Mount St. Joseph, the biggest surprise team so far this spring, sits 2-1.
Calvert Hall remains No. 1 in the poll, followed by Boys’ Latin, Spalding, Bullis School and McDonogh. Two squads, Kent Island and James Madison, joined the Top 25.
Kent Island, winners of two of the last three Maryland Class 2A titles, enters at No. 23 after defeating reigning Class 4A state champ and previously undefeated Urbana. James Madison (No. 25) snapped defending Virginia Class 6 state champ James W. Robinson’s 27-game winning streak.
1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)
Record: 9-1
Previous rank: 1
2. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-3
Previous rank: 3
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 11-1
Previous rank: 4
4. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 12-2
Previous rank: 5
5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-4
Previous rank: 2
6. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 11-1
Previous rank: 6
7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)
Record: 7-4
Previous rank: 7
8. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (Md.)
Record: 8-3
Previous rank: 8
9. ST PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 5-3
Previous rank: 9
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)
Record: 6-6
Previous rank: 10
11. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 6-5
Previous rank: 11
12. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 7-5
Previous rank: 12
13. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 8-4
Previous rank: 13
14. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)
Record: 6-6
Previous rank: 14
15. ST. MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 3-8
Previous rank: 15
16. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)
Record: 8-4
Previous rank: 16
17. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 11-2
Previous rank: 17
18. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (Md.)
Record: 8-3
Previous rank: 20
19. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 3-8
Previous rank: 19
20. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 4-6
Previous rank: 18
21. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 6-1
Previous rank: 22
22. SOUTH RIVER (Md.)
Record: 7-0
Previous rank: 23
23. KENT ISLAND (Md.)
Record: 7-0
Previous rank: Not ranked
24. URBANA (Md.)
Record: 5-2
Previous rank: 21
25. JAMES MADISON (Va.)
Record: 7-0
Previous rank: Not ranked