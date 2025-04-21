Top 25 DMV Girls High Lacrosse Rankings (4/21/2025)
After a brief slump, Archbishop Spalding has rebounded back into the Top 5 of High School on SI’s DMV girls lacrosse Top 25.
The Cavaliers, who opened the month with four straight losses, posted road victories at then-No. 3 Maryvale Prep and 15th-ranked Bryn Mawr School. Spalding currently is tied with Maryvale, No. 2 St. Paul’s School and No. 11 St. Mary’s for second-place in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference.
IAAM A-leading McDonogh School remains No. 1 in the DMV Top 25, followed by St. Paul’s, Our Lady of Good Counsel, St. Stephens & St. Agnes and Spalding.
1. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 11-1
Previous rank: 1
2. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-3
Previous rank: 2
3. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 13-3
Previous rank: 4
4. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (Va.)
Record: 14-1
Previous rank: 5
5. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 7-4
Previous rank: 8
6. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)
Record: 8-4
Previous rank: 3
7. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)
Record: 8-0
Previous rank: 10
8. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 9-1
Previous rank: 7
9. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)
Record: 12-5
Previous rank: 6
10. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)
Record: 7-6
Previous rank: 9
11. ST MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 8-6
Previous rank: 11
12. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 7-3
Previous rank: 12
13. YORKTOWN (Va.)
Record: 7-0
Previous rank: 13
14. GLENELG (Md.)
Record: 8-3
Previous rank: 14
15. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)
Record: 8-6
Previous rank: 15
16. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 8-6
Previous rank: 16
17. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 5-7
Previous rank: 17
18. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-5
Previous rank: 18
19. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)
Record: 6-2-1
Previous rank: 19
20. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 7-6
Previous rank: 20
21. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 5-7
Previous rank: 21
22. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-5
Previous rank: 22
23. TOWSON (Md.)
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: 25
24. CENTURY (Md.)
Record: 5-2
Previous rank: 23
25. SOUTH CARROLL (Md.)
Record: 8-3
Previous rank: 24