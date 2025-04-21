High School

Top 25 DMV Girls High Lacrosse Rankings (4/21/2025)

Archbishop Spalding bounces back into the Top 5; McDonogh remains at No. 1

Derek Toney

Archbishop Spalding has overcome an earlier slump to mover back into the Top 5 of this week's DMV girls lacrosse rankings.
Archbishop Spalding has overcome an earlier slump to mover back into the Top 5 of this week's DMV girls lacrosse rankings. / Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers

After a brief slump, Archbishop Spalding has rebounded back into the Top 5 of High School on SI’s DMV girls lacrosse Top 25. 

The Cavaliers, who opened the month with four straight losses, posted road victories at then-No. 3 Maryvale Prep and 15th-ranked Bryn Mawr School. Spalding currently is tied with Maryvale, No. 2 St. Paul’s School and No. 11 St. Mary’s for second-place in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference.

IAAM A-leading McDonogh School remains No. 1 in the DMV Top 25, followed by St. Paul’s, Our Lady of Good Counsel, St. Stephens & St. Agnes and Spalding.

1. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 11-1

Previous rank: 1

2. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: 2

3. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 13-3

Previous rank: 4

4. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (Va.)

Record: 14-1

Previous rank: 5

5. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 7-4

Previous rank: 8

6. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)

Record: 8-4

Previous rank: 3

7. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: 10

8. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: 7

9. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)

Record: 12-5

Previous rank: 6

10. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)

Record: 7-6

Previous rank: 9

11. ST MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 8-6

Previous rank: 11

12. BROADNECK (Md.)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: 12

13. YORKTOWN (Va.)

Record: 7-0

Previous rank: 13

14. GLENELG (Md.)

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: 14

15. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)

Record: 8-6

Previous rank: 15

16. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)

Record: 8-6

Previous rank: 16

17. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 5-7

Previous rank: 17

18. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-5

Previous rank: 18

19. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)

Record: 6-2-1

Previous rank: 19

20. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 7-6

Previous rank: 20

21. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 5-7

Previous rank: 21

22. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-5

Previous rank: 22

23. TOWSON (Md.)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: 25

24. CENTURY (Md.)

Record: 5-2

Previous rank: 23

25. SOUTH CARROLL (Md.)

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: 24

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland