Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball Rankings (12/4/2024)
As the 2024-25 high school basketball season tips off, Maryland is once again showcasing some of the most competitive and talented teams in the nation. From powerhouse private programs competing on the national stage to dominant public school squads chasing state championships, this year promises thrilling action across the board.
At the top of the rankings, Bullis School leads the pack with a star-studded roster, while Bishop McNamara and Georgetown Prep are poised to challenge for top honors. With standout players and championship aspirations, these 25 teams are set to make waves on and off the court this season.
TOP 25 MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Bullis School (1-1 in 2024-25; 27-3 last season)
Led by UCONN signee Eric Reibe, Adrian Stevens (Marquette) and Darren Moore (Stonehill), the Bulldogs are among the country’s finest and the favorite to repeat as Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) champs.
2. Bishop McNamara (16-14)
The Mustangs look to challenge national heavyweights Gonzaga College (D.C.) and Paul VI Catholic (Va.) in the rugged Washington Catholic Athletic Conference with a young and talented roster led by Qayden Samuels, the top junior in Maryland.
3. Georgetown Prep (1-1 in 2024-25; 22-6 last season)
The Little Hoyas will be Bullis’ biggest obstacle in the IAC with Division I recruits Akbar Waheed (Boston College), Tyler Garrett (Dartmouth), Carter Berg-McLean (Loyola), Patrick McDonough (Army) and Dylan Gassaway (Naval Academy).
4. DeMatha Catholic (0-1 in 2024-25; 16-14 last season)
After ending last season with the Maryland Private Schools Tournament crown, the Stags may be ready to return to prominence in the WCAC with senior wing Cole Bowser (Furman) and junior guard Ashton Meeks.
5. St. Frances Academy (3-1 in 2024-25; 26-12 last season)
The defending Baltimore Catholic League Tournament champ Panthers will look to their backcourt, led by junior Jasiah Cannady to challenge for supremacy in the BCL and the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference.
6. Mount St. Joseph (4-1 in 2024-25; 36-5 last season)
The reigning MIAA A champ Gaels will rely on seniors Joe Green and Brandon Holmes (Towson signee) and junior guard BJ Ranson for another title run under legendary coach Pat Clatchey.
7. Our Lady of Mount Carmel (5-0 in 2024-25; 25-12 last season)
The Cougars, under second-year coach Tony Martin, are poised for a serious run at the MIAA A and BCL championships with a deep front court and seniors Rodney Scott and Mario Tatum in the backcourt.
8. Largo (25-2)
Michigan State recruit Cam Ward, the state’s top senior, is back for the Lions who’ll seek a second straight Class 2A state championship.
9. Clinton Grace Christian School (1-0; 27-7 last season)
The Eagles will challenge Mount Zion Prep in the Metro Private School Conference (MPCS) with senior post Bryce Adams and versatile junior Khalid Norcome.
10. James Hubert Blake (15-6)
With arguably the country’s sophomore in 6-foot-9 Baba Oladotun, the Bengals have designs on the Maryland Class 4A title this season.
11. Mount Zion Prep (11-0 in 2024-25; 27-9 last season)
The defending MPSC champ Warriors have one of the most talented rosters in Maryland with Maryland pledge Christian Jeffrey, Bobby Montgomery (Texas-El Paso) and Emmanuel Kanga (George Mason).
12. St. Andrew’s Episcopal School (0-1 in 2024-2025; 22-9 last season)
The Lions look to again challenge Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) in the Mid-Athletic Conference with Columbia commit Miles Franklin and junior guards Karon Bailey and Lawrence Brown.
13. Loyola Blakefield (3-0 in 2024-25; 20-15 last season)
The Dons will rely on a talented backcourt featuring senior Mason Ellison and juniors Jesse LeGree and Marlon Williams for a push at the MIAA A and Baltimore Catholic titles.
14. John Carroll School (5-0 in 2024-25; 13-19 last season)
The Patriots will be a major factor in the MIAA A and the Baltimore Catholic League with senior Caden Chinnia-Falline and junior Aiden Able.
15. Riverdale Baptist School (2-1 in 2024-25; 25-16 last season)
The Crusaders will be sparked by one of the more underrated talents in Maryland in 6-foot-5 do-it-all Gio Sanford.
16. Archbishop Spalding (1-0 in 2024-25; 23-10 last season)
With star Malik Washington graduating early to enroll at Maryland for football, the Cavaliers will look to Kam Carter and TJ Moultrie for another run at the top of the MIAA A and Baltimore Catholic League.
17. McDonogh School (0-1 in 2024-25; 14-11 last season)
With Texas State commit Rob Fields and Jeff Exinor (Penn State football commit) back, the Eagles are poised to challenge for the MIAA A title.
18. Frederick (24-4)
The Cadets will look to go back-to-back as Class 4A state champions with seniors Emonte Hill and Dayvon Dorsey at the helm.
19. Glenelg Country School (3-0 in 2024-25; 13-16 last season)
The Dragons may have the most talented roster in the MIAA A with Bucknell-bound guard Patrick Curtin and 6-foot-11 center Deng Jon.
20. Sandy Spring Friends School (2-1 in 2024-25; 24-7 last season)
The Wildebeests are the favorite to repeat as Potomac Valley Athletic Conference champions with seniors Jacob Cox and James Galant.
21. Meade (17-8)
The Mustangs, featuring sophomore guard Keon Scott, look to get back to the Class 4A state semifinals.
22. Henry A. Wise (22-4)
The road to the Prince George’s County (Md.) crown will likely go through the Pumas, who will challenge for the Class 4A state championship.
23. City College (16-7)
The Black Knights are the team to beat in the Baltimore City league and will challenge for the Class 3A state title with New Mexico-bound Omarr Smith Jr.
24. Stephen Decatur (24-3)
With Davin Chandler, Tribe Wise and Zachary Baker back, the Seahawks are primed to get to the University of Maryland after a heartbreaking loss in the Class 3A state semifinals last season.
25. Edmondson Westside (26-2)
Senior point guard Darnell Dantzler Jr. looks to lead the Red Storm to another Class 1A state and Baltimore City championship.