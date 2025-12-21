John Carroll’s Aidan Able Joins 2,000-Point Club as BCL Powers Roll in Holiday Tournament Action
John Carroll senior Aidan Able cemented himself among Baltimore Catholic League greats on Saturday, becoming just the 11th player in BCL history to surpass 2,000 career points.
Able exploded for 30 points in an 82–60 semifinal win over Episcopal (Va.) at the Bullis Holiday Classic in Potomac.
The Patriots (10–2), No. 15 in this week's High School On SI Top 25 state rankings, advanced to Sunday’s championship game against host Bullis.
Able now sits at 2,009 career points, becoming the BCL’s first 2,000-point scorer since Mount St. Joseph’s James Bishop IV in 2018–19. Andrew Clark added 24 points, and Parris Lee scored 19 in the win.
St. Frances Extends Win Streak to 11 Behind Carter Fisk’s Career Night
In Memphis, fourth-ranked St. Frances (14–1) continued its dominant run with a tight 68–65 victory over Arlington (Tenn.) at the 901 Tournament of Champions.
Junior guard Carter Fisk delivered a career-high 32 points, powering the Panthers to their 11th straight win.
St. Frances returns to action Monday night against Whitehaven (Tenn.) in the tournament semifinals.
St. Mary’s Snaps Skid With Strong Showing at Mid-Atlantic Classic
Despite a late opponent change, St. Mary’s (4–13) collected a much-needed win at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Classic, defeating CMIT South 56–31.
Ezra Rich scored 14 points, while Gavin Johnson added 11 as the Saints controlled the matchup from start to finish.
Spalding Falters Late Against Prince George’s Christian
No. 5 Archbishop Spalding (7–5) could not hold a 15-point halftime lead in a 58–48 loss to state No. 19 Prince George’s Christian.
Spalding led 34–19 at the break before PG Christian surged in the second half. Nash Avery scored 16 points, and Braxton Bogard added 15 for the Cavaliers.
Upcoming Key BCL Matchups
The BCL returns to league and showcase action Sunday and early next week, highlighted by:
Sunday, Dec. 21
Mount St. Joseph at McDonogh, 1 pm
Bullis Holiday Classic Final: John Carroll vs. Bullis, 3:15 pm
Monday, Dec. 22
Mount Carmel at Concordia Prep, 5:30 pm
St. Mary’s at Boys’ Latin, 5:45 pm
Calvert Hall at Gilman, 6 pm
Loyola at McDonogh, 6 pm
901 TOC: St. Frances vs. Whitehaven (Tenn.), 8 pm
Tuesday, Dec. 23
Archbishop Spalding at Mount St. Joseph, 7 pm
901 TOC Final Round: St. Frances vs. TBA, time TBA
BCL By the Numbers
The Baltimore Catholic League continues to perform well against outside opponents:
- 46–18 non-conference record this season (.719)
- 102–34 non-conference record last season (.750)