Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/1/2025)

Boys' Latin School, Clinton Grace Christian and Sherwood all joined the Maryland boys basketball rankings this week

The Boys' Latin Lakers are one of three new teams in the Top 25 Maryland Boys High School State Rankings this week.
The Boys' Latin Lakers are one of three new teams in the Top 25 Maryland Boys High School State Rankings this week. / Boys' Latin Instagram

Boys' Latin School and Sherwood have garnered a spot in the first Maryland high school boys basketball Top 25 poll of the new year.

Boys' Latin (9-3) enters at No. 17 after winning two games at the Governor's Challenge in Salisbury. Off to an 8-0 start, Sherwood debuts at No. 23. 

Bullis School is again No. 1 followed by DeMatha Catholic, St. Frances Academy, Georgetown Prep and Glenelg Country School. Archbishop Spalding and Our Lady of Mount Carmel hold steady at Nos. 6 and 7 while Mount Zion Prep and Mount St. Joseph switched spots at Nos. 8 and 9 while James Hubert Blake complete the Top 10. 

Clinton Grace Christian returns to the Top 25 at No. 22.

1. BULLIS SCHOOL (6-3)

Previous rank: 1

The Bulldogs lost to Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), 66-60, at the Jordan Holiday Classic in New York.

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (10-2) 

Previous rank: 2

The Stags defeated Westtown School (Pa.) and Southern California Academy at the Governor’s Challenge in Salisbury, Md.

3. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (11-1) 

Previous rank: 4

The Panthers defeated Archbishop Carroll (Pa.) and St. Rose (N.J.) at the Jordan Holiday Classic in New York.

4. GEORGETOWN PREP (5-5) 

Previous rank: 3 

The Little Hoyas placed fourth at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego.

5. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (8-3) 

Previous rank: 5

The Dragons lost to IMG Academy-Gold  and Academy of the New Church (Pa.) at the Governor’s Challenge.

6. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (11-3) 

Previous rank: 6 

The Cavaliers defeated No. 13 St. Andrew’s Episcopal and Imani Christian Academy (Pa.) at the Governor’s Challenge.

7.OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (14-3) 

Previous rank: 7 

The Cougars defeated Pennsylvania schools Erie Cathedral and Pittsburgh Central Catholic at the Mid Penn Bank Classic in Pennsylvania.

8. MOUNT ZION PREP (13-1) 

Previous rank: 9

The Warriors defeated Kennedy Catholic (N.Y.) and Sanford (Del.) at the Governor’s Challenge.

9. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (11-6)

Previous rank: 8

The Gaels placed fourth at the Junior Orange Bowl Classic in Florida.

10. LARGO (4-2)

Previous rank: 10

The Lions defeated IMG Academy-Gold (Fla.) and lost to Greensboro (N.C.) Day School at the Governor’s Challenge.

11. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE (6-0) 

Previous rank: 11

The Bengals return to action Friday against Paint Branch. 

12. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (9-5) 

Previous rank: 12

The Patriots finished seventh at the Benedictine Capital City Classic in Virginia.

13. ST. ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL (7-4) 

Previous rank: 13

The Lions defeated Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) and lost to No. 6 Archbishop Spalding at the Governor’s Challenge.

14. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (9-6)

Previous rank: 14

The Dons finished fourth at the Blue Jay Christmas Classic in New Orleans.

15. SPRINGDALE PREP (13-3)

Previous rank: 18

The Lions defeated Winters Mill, 73-65, at the Winters Mill Holiday Mixer.

16. BISHOP MCNAMARA (1-8)

Previous rank: 16

The Mustangs defeated Archbishop Wood (Pa.) at the Governor’s Challenge.

17. BOYS LATIN SCHOOL (9-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked.

The Lakers defeated Kennedy Catholic (N.Y.) and Sanford (Del.) at the Governor’s Challenge.

18. RlVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (9-5) 

Previous rank: 19

The Crusaders defeated Brooklyn Collegiate (N.Y.) and lost to Southern California Academy at the Governor’s Challenge.

19. HENRY A. WISE (6-1) 

Previous rank: 20

The Pumas defeated Atholton and Gwynn Park at the Lou Wilson Holiday Tournament.

20. EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE (7-0) 

Previous rank: 21

The Red Storm defeated Arundel and at the Governor’s Challenge.

21. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (11-5)

Previous rank: 22

The Flyers went 1-2 at the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina.

22. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTiAN (10-4)

Previous rank: Not ranked.

The Eagles lost to Providence Christian Academy (Tenn.) in the Coquina Beach bracket final at Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational in Florida.

23. SHERWOOD (8-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked.

The Warriors defeated Howard and Westminster at the Winters Mill Holiday Mixer.

24. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE (5-3) 

Previous rank: 23 

The Black Knights lost to South Lakes (Va.) and defeated then-No. 24 Stephen Decatur at the Governor’s Challenge.

25. NORTH HAGERSTOWN (6-1)

Previous rank: 25

The Hubs finished third at the Skip Fowler Memorial Tournament in West Virginia.

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

