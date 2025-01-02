Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/1/2025)
Boys' Latin School and Sherwood have garnered a spot in the first Maryland high school boys basketball Top 25 poll of the new year.
Boys' Latin (9-3) enters at No. 17 after winning two games at the Governor's Challenge in Salisbury. Off to an 8-0 start, Sherwood debuts at No. 23.
Bullis School is again No. 1 followed by DeMatha Catholic, St. Frances Academy, Georgetown Prep and Glenelg Country School. Archbishop Spalding and Our Lady of Mount Carmel hold steady at Nos. 6 and 7 while Mount Zion Prep and Mount St. Joseph switched spots at Nos. 8 and 9 while James Hubert Blake complete the Top 10.
Clinton Grace Christian returns to the Top 25 at No. 22.
1. BULLIS SCHOOL (6-3)
Previous rank: 1
The Bulldogs lost to Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), 66-60, at the Jordan Holiday Classic in New York.
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (10-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Stags defeated Westtown School (Pa.) and Southern California Academy at the Governor’s Challenge in Salisbury, Md.
3. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (11-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Panthers defeated Archbishop Carroll (Pa.) and St. Rose (N.J.) at the Jordan Holiday Classic in New York.
4. GEORGETOWN PREP (5-5)
Previous rank: 3
The Little Hoyas placed fourth at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego.
5. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (8-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Dragons lost to IMG Academy-Gold and Academy of the New Church (Pa.) at the Governor’s Challenge.
6. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (11-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Cavaliers defeated No. 13 St. Andrew’s Episcopal and Imani Christian Academy (Pa.) at the Governor’s Challenge.
7.OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (14-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Cougars defeated Pennsylvania schools Erie Cathedral and Pittsburgh Central Catholic at the Mid Penn Bank Classic in Pennsylvania.
8. MOUNT ZION PREP (13-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Warriors defeated Kennedy Catholic (N.Y.) and Sanford (Del.) at the Governor’s Challenge.
9. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (11-6)
Previous rank: 8
The Gaels placed fourth at the Junior Orange Bowl Classic in Florida.
10. LARGO (4-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Lions defeated IMG Academy-Gold (Fla.) and lost to Greensboro (N.C.) Day School at the Governor’s Challenge.
11. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE (6-0)
Previous rank: 11
The Bengals return to action Friday against Paint Branch.
12. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (9-5)
Previous rank: 12
The Patriots finished seventh at the Benedictine Capital City Classic in Virginia.
13. ST. ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL (7-4)
Previous rank: 13
The Lions defeated Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) and lost to No. 6 Archbishop Spalding at the Governor’s Challenge.
14. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (9-6)
Previous rank: 14
The Dons finished fourth at the Blue Jay Christmas Classic in New Orleans.
15. SPRINGDALE PREP (13-3)
Previous rank: 18
The Lions defeated Winters Mill, 73-65, at the Winters Mill Holiday Mixer.
16. BISHOP MCNAMARA (1-8)
Previous rank: 16
The Mustangs defeated Archbishop Wood (Pa.) at the Governor’s Challenge.
17. BOYS LATIN SCHOOL (9-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Lakers defeated Kennedy Catholic (N.Y.) and Sanford (Del.) at the Governor’s Challenge.
18. RlVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (9-5)
Previous rank: 19
The Crusaders defeated Brooklyn Collegiate (N.Y.) and lost to Southern California Academy at the Governor’s Challenge.
19. HENRY A. WISE (6-1)
Previous rank: 20
The Pumas defeated Atholton and Gwynn Park at the Lou Wilson Holiday Tournament.
20. EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE (7-0)
Previous rank: 21
The Red Storm defeated Arundel and at the Governor’s Challenge.
21. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (11-5)
Previous rank: 22
The Flyers went 1-2 at the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina.
22. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTiAN (10-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Eagles lost to Providence Christian Academy (Tenn.) in the Coquina Beach bracket final at Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational in Florida.
23. SHERWOOD (8-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Warriors defeated Howard and Westminster at the Winters Mill Holiday Mixer.
24. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE (5-3)
Previous rank: 23
The Black Knights lost to South Lakes (Va.) and defeated then-No. 24 Stephen Decatur at the Governor’s Challenge.
25. NORTH HAGERSTOWN (6-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Hubs finished third at the Skip Fowler Memorial Tournament in West Virginia.